Red Warriors aim to boost UAAP semis bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 8:54pm
Red Warriors aim to boost UAAP semis bid
The Warriors are enjoying solo third place at 6-3 — just behind leaders and semifinals-bound La Salle (10-1) and University of the Philippines (8-1) — and another win at 2 p.m. opposite the Falcons (3-7) would push them one step closer to the coveted goal.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – AdU vs UE (women)

12 p.m. – Ateneo vs UP (women)

2 p.m. – AdU vs UE (men)

6:30 p.m. – Ateneo vs UP (men)

MANILA, Philippines — University of the East tries to bolster its Final Four bid to snap a 14-year drought when it tangles with the struggling Adamson University Wednesday in the crucial UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tussle before a long break at the Mall Asia Arena.

The Warriors are enjoying solo third place at 6-3 — just behind leaders and semifinals-bound La Salle (10-1) and University of the Philippines (8-1) — and another win at 2 p.m. opposite the Falcons (3-7) would push them one step closer to the coveted goal.

In the second game at 6:30 p.m., host UP figures in another Battle of Katipunan rivalry game against Ateneo at 6:30 p.m. to enhance its twice-to-beat bid.

UE last made it to the post-season play in 2009 with the legendary Warrior Paul Lee leading the way and this is the perfect time to finally end that long agony with a new batch led by Precious Momowei and Wello Lingolingo.

The duo led UE’s five-game killing spree at one point to shake the UAAP order and leave other competitors in scramble, one of them is Adamson at 3-7 in a three-way tie with Ateneo and Far Eastern University from fifth to seventh place.

University of Santo Tomas is running at fourth, with a 5-6 record, making it a big opportunity for the Warriors to keep all of them at bay while moving closer to the magic number of eight wins.

“The target is to be in the Final Four, that’s number 1. But honestly, hindi namin iniisip kung nasaan kami ngayon. We never think na (sure) na kami sa Final Four. Kumbaga, 0-0 pa rin kami," said coach Jack Santiago following a 74-58 win over National University to get back on track after a 77-68 streak-ending loss to La Salle.

“Anything can happen kasi. If you see the standing, halos magkakadikit lang din naman. Knowing Adamson, they need to win a couple of games also. Back to reality ulit kami, being 0-0 again against Adamson.”

The Falcons, on the other hand, have been on a free fall since the first round with five straight losses, including a costly 70-59 defeat to UP last weekend, and should be extra motivated to stay in the thick of the Final Four race.

RED WARRIORS

UAAP

UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST
