Russian vlogger detained for 'harassing' Filipinos, faces deportation case

Composite photo shows Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy bothering a security guard in BGC, Taguig City and when he was later arrested by police officials on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has been arrested for “harassing Filipinos” in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

In a statement on Thursday, April 3, BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the arrest was conducted after Zdorovetskiy was classified as an “undesirable foreign national” through BI Operations Order No. SBM-2014-048.

Zdorovetskiy, whose social media posts went viral over the past week for disrespecting Filipinos, was taken into BI custody on Wednesday, April 2. He was also seen harassing security guards and traffic personnel.

Under the BI’s mission order, acts constituting a criminal offense generally render a foreign national undesirable.

Misdemeanors and light misconduct, however, do not fall under this category. But if a foreigner’s actions are deemed a risk to public interest and safety, they may be considered a criminal offense.

“Harassment and disruptive behavior have no place in our society, and we will take swift action against offenders,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

“Let this serve as a reminder that while we welcome visitors, those who fail to respect our people and our laws will face the consequences,” he added.

Deportation

Zdorovetskiy will face a deportation case, as per the operations order, if substantial evidence proves his undesirability. Even if the criminal complaint is dismissed, he may still be deported.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told DZRH News on Thursday that if the Russian vlogger is deported, he will cover the expenses and be barred from reentering the country.

However, if Zdorovetskiy faces a case in the Philippines, he must go through legal proceedings and serve his sentence if convicted. The BI can only proceed with deportation after completing his sentence, including any imprisonment.

“Kung siya po ay kasuhan, kailangan po tapusin muna natin yung local cases niya dito sa Pilipinas bago natin ma-implement yung deportation,” she said.

(If he is charged, we need to resolve his local cases here in the Philippines first before we can implement the deportation.)

'No remorse'

Sandoval also mentioned that a police blotter for harassment was filed with the Philippine National Police (PNP), particularly by one of the security guards he offended.

She added that even during his arrest, Zdorovetskiy continued teasing and provoking officials, showing no remorse for his actions.

“Nung vinivideohan yung arrest nagkikiss kiss pa siya sa camera parang nang iinis pa po,” Sandoval added.

(When the arrest was being filmed, he was seen kissing the camera, as if he was mocking or provoking.)

Upon reviewing the vlogger’s history, Sandoval said he has displayed similar behavior in other countries, where some have allegedly banned him for such “stunts.”

She explained that these acts were referred to as “race-baiting,” which involves racist provocation or intentionally teasing others to make his social media content go viral.

“Pero sa atin, we will not tolerate it. Kung ganon, sobrang bastos yung nakita natin sa mga videos,” Sandoval said. (But here, we will not tolerate it. What we saw in those videos was extremely rude)

On BGC's end, it stated that it is "actively coordinating with the appropriate authorities" and taking the necessary legal steps to address the situation.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in BGC remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the authorities to uphold safety and security within the estate," it added.

The Russian vlogger is currently detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig.