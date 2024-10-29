Junior Altas cop 2 cage titles in 1 week

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Perpetual Help high school basketball team went on a roll, capturing its second championship in a week.

The Junior Altas ruled the Under Armour Curry 12 Invitational last Sunday, October 27, after routing Mapua University, 86-59, at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City.

Lebron Jhames Daep led the Las Pinas-based squad with a double-double performance of 14 points and 12 rebounds, which was good enough for him to notch the Most Valuable Player plum.

Don Louie Rosales and Jericho Christino also provided solid offense and scored a combined 30 points in the tournament, which featured the latest Curry 12 “Gravity” shoes.

The title came for the Junior Altas after their mastery of NU Nazareth Bullpups in the inaugural season of Next Generation Basketball League.

Perpetual eliminated San Beda University then disposed of Far Eastern University to set up the finals match against the Red Robins in the league featuring top senior high school basketball players from UAAP and NCAA.

With a couple of preseason championships, Perpetual is on track for its redemption bid in the NCAA juniors basketball tournament after falling short last season — where the Junior Altas finished at second place behind the Letran Squires.