^

Sports

Junior Altas cop 2 cage titles in 1 week

Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 2:22pm
Junior Altas cop 2 cage titles in 1 week

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Perpetual Help high school basketball team went on a roll, capturing its second championship in a week.

The Junior Altas ruled the Under Armour Curry 12 Invitational last Sunday, October 27, after routing Mapua University, 86-59, at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City. 

Lebron Jhames Daep led the Las Pinas-based squad with a double-double performance of 14 points and 12 rebounds, which was good enough for him to notch the Most Valuable Player plum.

Don Louie Rosales and Jericho Christino also provided solid offense and scored a combined 30 points in the tournament, which featured the latest Curry 12 “Gravity” shoes.

The title came for the Junior Altas after their mastery of NU Nazareth Bullpups in the inaugural season of Next Generation Basketball League.

Perpetual eliminated San Beda University then disposed of Far Eastern University to set up the finals match against the Red Robins in the league featuring top senior high school basketball players from UAAP and NCAA. 

With a couple of preseason championships, Perpetual is on track for its redemption bid in the NCAA juniors basketball tournament after falling short last season — where the Junior Altas finished at second place behind the Letran Squires.

vuukle comment

JUNIOR ALTAS

PERPETUAL

UNDER ARMOUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

1 day ago
Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA)...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

1 day ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 stranglehold on the World Series after defeating the New York Yankees on Saturday but a...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa dominate kickoff

Tropa dominate kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT drew first and stayed on firing mode all night to beat Barangay Ginebra to a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers zero in on semis

Blazers zero in on semis

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Big man Allen Liwag knew he needed to play smart for the College of St. Benilde Blazers to stay afloat in the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
UST drubs UP; La Salle stays perfect

UST drubs UP; La Salle stays perfect

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It did not take long for Santo Tomas to get back on track after drubbing University of the Philippines, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGFlex Invitational: Baclaan notches triple-double as Archers thwart Scorpions

PGFlex Invitational: Baclaan notches triple-double as Archers thwart Scorpions

2 hours ago
Jhayzine Kean Baclaan produced a rare triple-double performance as La Salle defeated Centro Escolar University, 73-63, to...
Sports
fbtw
Suns scorch previously unbeaten Lakers

Suns scorch previously unbeaten Lakers

2 hours ago
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined for 63 points as the Phoenix Suns sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tumbling...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani, Buehler overcome injuries to lift Dodgers a win from glory

Ohtani, Buehler overcome injuries to lift Dodgers a win from glory

2 hours ago
Japanese superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani and starting pitcher Walker Buehler have overcome injuries to lift the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
South Korean golfer Tom Kim sorry for damaging locker after playoff loss

South Korean golfer Tom Kim sorry for damaging locker after playoff loss

3 hours ago
South Korean golfer Tom Kim apologized on Tuesday for damaging a locker after blowing a chance to win his home DP World Tour...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers defeat Yankees to reach brink of World Series title

Dodgers defeat Yankees to reach brink of World Series title

3 hours ago
Freddie Freeman homered for a record-tying third consecutive game and the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the brink of a World...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with