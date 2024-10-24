^

UAAP postpones football games due to 'Kristine'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 10:14am
UAAP postpones football games due to 'Kristine'
The UAAP has postponed the football games set on Thursday, October 24.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP’s football games on Thursday, October 24, have been postponed due to severe tropical storm Kristine, the association announced late Wednesday.

In a statement, the UAAP said that the collegiate men’s football games at the UP Diliman Football Stadium will be rescheduled to this weekend.

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and La Salle were set to clash at 4 p.m., while the University of the East was supposed to take on Ateneo at 6:30 p.m.

The UAAP said that the matches have been rescheduled to Sunday, October 27. It also earlier postponed the basketball games on Wednesday due to Kristine.

