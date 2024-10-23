Uratex Dream credits Philippine women’s hoops programs for Red Bull 3x3 success

MANILA, Philippines — “Reinvigorated” programs for women’s basketball played a huge part in the Uratex Dream’s dreamlike run in the Red Bull Half Court world final earlier this week, team owner Peachy Medina said.

Uratex finished second in the 3x3 basketball meet in New York early Monday (Manila time), going on a spirited run through the competition before falling against the Tokyo Verdy of Japan, 11-8, in the gold medal match.

In a statement, Medina said that they are indeed “very happy with the achievement,” by the team composed of Kaye Pingol, Afril Bernardino, Sam Harada and Eunique Chan.

“It’s a testament to the success of the partnership between our program and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas,” she said.

“Malaking bagay na reinvigorated yung programs para sa women’s basketball and it gave us plenty of exposure on the international stage. It’s really the ultimate collaboration,” she added.

The Dream’s second-place result in the tourney eclipsed the squad’s performance last year in Serbia, where they finished in the quarterfinal round.

That time, Pingol, Harada, Mikka Cacho and Blanche Bahuyan made up the team.

Bernardino, for her part, said that she is very proud of what the team achieved.

“Super proud ako sa pinakita nila. The only thing that matters is seeing my teammates’ effort and sacrifice their bodies in the game, that’s already a win for me,” she said.

Before facing Tokyo Verdy, Uratex won against Not Fast but Furious (Australia), 9-8, Team SLAM (United States) in overtime, 12-10, and the Amigos (Egypt) in the pool play.

They absorbed a close 15-13 loss to Evolve (Kuwait) also in the pool play.

Come the quarterfinals, they defeated Ukraine’s Prykarpattya squad, 9-7, before grinding out a slim 6-5 triumph over Belgium’s On Fire in the semis.

The squad will now shift their focus in preparing for the Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 3 set on February 8 and 9 next year.

Meanwhile, Half Court Group, made up of Matt Salem, Chester Saldua, Gryann Mendoza, and Jordan Bartlett, missed out on reaching the playoff in the men’s division.