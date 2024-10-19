Rising stars shine in PAI-Speedo swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Prospects Ricielle Maleeka Melencio, Nicola Queen Diamante and Aishel Evangelista continued to make a name on the local scene, leading early podium finishers at the start of the Philippine Aquatics Inc.-organized “Go Full Speedo” Swim Series 2 Championships at the Teofilo Yldefonso swimming pool in Malate, Manila on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Melencio of Ayala Harpoons Swim Club claimed two gold medals, topping the girls' 19-over 50-m butterfly and 200m freestyle clocking 31.58 seconds and 2:19.26, respectively in the two-day meet backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Speedo.

A former international age-group campaigner, Melencio dominated the field in the 50m fly with her closer rival Zoe Marie Hilario of FTW Royals timed 31.89, while Iammejen Lopez of D’Ace Seahawks finished third at 33.50.

Melencio sustained the winning momentum in topping the 200m free against Lopez (2:22.04) and Renee Margaret Diaz of Ilustre East Aquatic (2:27.06).

“I trained for almost a month to prepare for this series. Luckily, I got a good start. Just try to sustain the momentum, hopefully,” said Melencio.

Diamante, the top swimmer of RSS Dolphins coach Anthony Reyes and a Grade 9 student at the Augustinian Abbey in Las Pinas, showed the way in the girls' 14-year-old 50m fly clocking 31.70 seconds to beat Rielle Aislyn Antonio of PCA Stingray (32.13) and Caelyn Dane Salac of Modern Aquatic Swim Club (34.02).

For his part, Evangelista, the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) in his age class with six gold medals in Series 1 last month, started his campaign in high note winning the boys 14-year-old 200m freestyle in time of 2:02.40. The UST varsity member and top swimmer of Betta Caloocan Swimming Club overwhelmed Joaquin De Castro of Ilustre East (2:11.94), and Kean Paragatos of Rapid Dolphins (2:18.11).

Other opening day winners are Paul Vincent Ocampo in the boys 11-yrs 200m free (2:36.58), Von Andrei Pinon (12yrs, 2:15.83), Vynz Tadulan (13yrs, 2:12.27), John Jeremy Villaneuva (15yrs, 2:08.34), Ethan Yuri Dulin (16yrs, 2:09.74), Patrick Vidal (17yrs, 2:06.22), Jim Ryan Mirandilla (18yrs, 2:15.06), Earl Jhay Jayme (19yrs, 2:03.39);

Makoto Nakamura in the girls 11-yrs.old 200m freestyle (2:28.75), Sophia Rose Garra (12yrs, 2:18.06); Rielle Antonio (13yrs, 2:22.66); Eliana Rodriguez (14yrs, 2:25.55), Kristine Uy (15yrs, 2:22.04), Alyssa Cabatian (16yrs, 2:22.04), Milkyla Guzman (17yrs, 2:26.25), Rio Balbuena (18yrs, 2:22.89);

Clinton Hu in the boys 6-under 200m free (5:04.40), Fritz Ian Jundam (7yrs, 3:49.77), James Fadriquela (8yrs, 3:27.54), Antonio Dela Cruz (9yrs, 3:25.27), Gideon Ancheta (10yrs, 2:36.89), Aamirah Medinilla (girls 6 under 200m free, 5:43.63), Elle Francia (7yrs, 4:19.65) and Ayesha Valera (8yrs, 4:06.86).