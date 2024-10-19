Chiefs squeak past Pirates; Lyceum’s Bravo loses consciousness after clash

MANILA, Philippines — Arellano University overcame a feisty Lyceum of the Philippines University, 91-86, Saturday and the latter’s burly big man John Bravo survived being knocked out unconscious by an accidental head collision late in an NCAA Season 100 elimination round game at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Like a scene from a boxing bout, Bravo sprawled on the sprawl and passed out after unintentionally hitting heads with AU’s Renzo Abiera in a tense battle for the looseball with eight seconds to go.

Bravo was stretchered out and was rushed to nearby Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan, where he recovered consciousness and given a 48-hour concussion protocol before he will be cleared to play, according to NCAA Management Committee chair Hercules Callanta of season host LPU.

Renz Capulong delivered a performance of a lifetime by bulldozing his way to 30 points and 16 rebounds — both career highs — in powering the Chiefs to a 4-8 record and back into the Final Four race.

“Trinabaho ko lang, binigyan kasi ako ng kumpiyansa ng mga coach,” said Capulong.

Thanks to Capulong’s inside domination, AU was in total control after it erected a 59-54 lead — the team’s biggest of the duel — late in the third quarter.

But the Pirates roared their way back and caught up at 86-all capped by John Barba’s three-poiint play with less than a minute and a half remaining.

It proved to be LPU’s last show of resistance as it couldn’t score from there while AU caught all the breaks thanks to critical buckets by Ernest Geronimo and Abiera and a free throw by Cyril Hernal.

“Nagka-breaks and chance kami sa endgame,” said a relieved AU mentor Chico Manabat.

The scores:

AU 91 – Capulong 30, Vinoya 14, Valencia 9, Miller 9, Borromeo 7, Abiera 4, Camay 4, Geronimo 4, Hernal 3, Flores 3, Libang 2, Ongotan 2, Rosalin 0.

Lyceum 86 – Barba 18, Bravo 17, Villegas 15, Montaño 10, Daileg 9, Peñafiel 5, Aviles 4, Versoza 4, Panelo 4, Pallingayan 0, Moralejo 0, Cunanan 0.

Quarterscores: 26-17; 54-46; 72-68; 91-86.