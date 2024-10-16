Isleta qualifies to World Aquatics swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino swimmer Chloe Isleta claimed two outright event qualifications for the 2024 World Aquatics (WA) Championships after great performances in the Puerto Rico International Short Course Swimming Open.

Isleta secured her spot in the Budapest, Hungary meet after finishing with a time of 1:01.59 seconds in the women’s 100m individual medley and 59.80 seconds in the women’s 100m backstroke.

The 26-year-old then hen fell short in her third qualifying attempt after clocking in at 27.62 seconds in the women’s 50m backstroke, bagging her a silver medal in the tourney.

This tied her own national record and stamped her finish beghind South Africa’s Tayla Jonker.

“Thank you Puerto Rico. Up next is the WA Swimming World Cup Series 2 in Korea. Hats off also to the leadership of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. for the love and support,” Isleta said.

Aside from Isleta, Xiandi Chua also claimed an outright berth in the WA Championships after a campaign in the 2024 Australia Short Course Swimming Championships in Adelaide.

Chua finished third in the heats of the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:45.41.

Several Filipinos are still set to compete in the Cup Series later this month to try and stamp a ticket to Budapest.