Gialon looking to conquer Binitin

MANILA, Philippines — Zanieboy Gialon, fueled by a dominant performance at the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge, sets his sights on becoming the first player to secure two victories in the Philippine Golf Tour 2024 season.

His triumph in Iloilo, marked by a stunning 13-under total of 267 at the former Santa Barbara Golf Course, netted him a six-stroke romp over Ira Alido and Angelo Que in a victory that snapped a two-year title drought and showcased Gialon’s mastery of challenging course conditions.

Gialon’s “conquer the course” mentality, where he focuses on outwitting the course rather than his fellow players, will be tested again as he heads to the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia for the P2.5 million ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge beginning tomorrow.