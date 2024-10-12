^

La Salle coach Robinson, UP's Torres 'warned' over antics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 5:05pm
La Salle head coach Topex Robinson (left) and Reyland Torres (right)
MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP has handed “stern warnings” to both La Salle head coach Topex Robinson and University of the Philippines wing Reyland Torres for “unsportsmanlike conduct” in the match between the Green Archers and the Fighting Maroons last week, the league announced.

In a statement, the UAAP said that the warnings were given following a thorough investigation into the events in Sunday’s match, which La Salle won, 68-56.

The incident happened in the third quarter, with UP trailing by just two, 40-42, after trailing by as much as 20 points.

Things then got heated as the two benches pointed fingers at each other.

After the game, Torres accused Robinson of spitting, which was denied by the coach.

In a statement sent to reporters on Saturday, the UAAP said that the probe “revealed that both individuals displayed behaviors that do not reflect the values of sportsmanship upheld by the UAAP and FIBA.”

“Specifically, it was found that Mr. Torres passed in very close proximity to Coach Robinson twice. Coach Robinson, in turn, responded with language unbecoming of a coach,” it said.

“Both Coach Robinson and Mr. Torres are hereby warned that any future violations of the UAAP's tournament guidelines will result in stricter penalties,” it added.

The allegation of spitting was also inconclusive, the league said, as it was only based on testimonies and available evidence during the investigation.

“The UAAP emphasizes that it does not condone any form of unsportsmanlike behavior, as such actions are contrary to the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, as well as the ideals of fair play that the league intends to develop and instill through amateur sports.”

Robinson is expected to coach in the Green Archers’ game against University of the East Saturday, while Torres is set to suit up for UP in their clash against the University of Santo Tomas on Sunday.

