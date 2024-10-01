^

Sports

Philippine batters upbeat on East Asia Baseball Cup bid at home

Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 4:09pm
Philippine batters upbeat on East Asia Baseball Cup bid at home
From left: Players Clarence Caasalan and Agon de Vera, Philippine Amateur Baseball Association president Chito Loyzaga, and coach Vince Sagisi.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s baseball team is on Major League mode with a distinguished coach, and hopes to bring it on when the country hosts the 14th East Asia Baseball Cup from October 29 to November 4 in Clark, Pampanga.

“I believe we’ll be the dominant team here,” said Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) president Chito Loyzaga in Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Loyzaga said it’s a rare opportunity for the country to host such an event, recalling that the last one came in 1995 or nearly 30 years ago. 

That’s the reason why the Philippines is making sure that all bases are covered for the event.

Fielding teams in the event that will serve as qualifier to this year’s Asian Championship are Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

On the West side of the competition are India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Iraq. Only the top two teams will advance to the big game — the Asian Championship.

In charge of the Philippine men’s team for nearly a year now is Vince Sagisi, who worked 13 years as scout for the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians (formerly Indians).

“I will say this. I didn't travel all the way from the US to the Philippines to place second. That’s why we picked quality baseball players that will compete in many championships. That’s the goal,” said Sagisi, who was born in Ilocos Sur. 

“We’re trying to elevate baseball in the Philippines. And we’re bringing in a different perspective. We’re going to be the next great baseball team, we’re coming after Japan, China and Korea,” added Sagisi in the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

Also gracing the forum were key players Clarence Caasalan and Agon de Vera.

“Naging focused lang (under a new coach). At first nanibago so we treated it like a new subject. Open-minded lang and sinunod namin lahat ng pinapagawa niya,” said Caasalan, who was described by Sagisi as their “Shohei Ohtani,” the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar.

“We expect to be the best. I guarantee you, we will be prepared more than any other team can prepare,” said Sagisi, adding that the team has had recent tuneups against the Singapore national team and UAAP teams like Adamson, NU and La Salle.

Sagisi said the higher goal is to compete against powerhouse teams like Japan, Korea, China and Chinese-Taipei.

“We’re coming after them. We respect them but we don’t fear them,” he said.

BASEBALL

CHITO LOYZAGA

PSA FORUM
