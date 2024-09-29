With calm focus, Ardina poised for LPGA breakthrough

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 at Pinnacle Country Club on September 28, 2024 in Rogers, Arkansas.

MANILA, Philippines – With the pressure mounting after an impressive surge midway through her front nine during the second round of the NW Arkansas Championship, Dottie Ardina faced the challenge of maintaining her momentum and eyeing a potential lead heading into the final round.

Despite some stumbles on the back nine, the Filipina golfer carded a gritty, eagle-spiked four-under 67, placing her just one shot behind leader Ashleigh Buhai with a 10-under 132.

Ardina’s stellar two-round performance (65-67) at Pinnacle Golf Course has been her best since her triumphant solid final-round 65 at the Copper Rock Championship on the Epson Tour in 2022, where she secured her breakthrough victory.

However, the path to her first LPGA Tour title is riddled with obstacles, as a talented field of contenders remains in striking distance.

While Buhai also posted a 67 to seize the lead at 131, Ardina faces fierce competition from golfers like Arpichaya Yubol (65), Nasa Hataoka (66), Pajaree Anannarukarn (67) and Gaby Lopez (67), who matched 133s.

A crowded group at 134 includes Jennifer Kupcho and Lauren Hartlage, who both shot 64s, Sei Young Kim with a 65, Linnea Strom with a 66, and Minami Katsu, Olivia Cowan, Mao Saigo and Jeeno Thitikul, all shooting 67s.

With the support of ICTSI and the experience of past close finishes, Ardina seems well-prepared for the final-day challenge.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso, Ardina's fellow ICTSI-backed teammates, missed the cut in the $3 million, 54-hole championship. Pagdanganan carded a 72 for a 141, missing the cut by one stroke, while Saso, unable to recover from a first-round 75, finished with a 147.

Both Pagdanganan and Saso made the cut in last week’s Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio, where Ardina struggled. However, the tables have turned this week, with Ardina making it through the qualifying rounds and putting herself in prime position to vie for her first LPGA title.

Since turning professional in 2013, Ardina has faced multiple near-misses on the Epson Tour, including a series of runner-up finishes in 2018. Among those were strong showings at the Symetra Classic, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Women’s Health Classic, and PHC Classic, as well as top-two finishes at the Donald Ross Classic and IOA Golf Classic.

With a potential LPGA Tour victory within reach, Ardina remains focused on keeping calm under pressure, a mindset that helped her capture the Copper Rock title.

After 18 holes, Ardina was tied for sixth but surged to the top of the leaderboard with a birdie at the first hole followed by another birdie on the fourth, a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 No. 5 and third birdie on the sixth, netting her a two-stroke advantage at the turn.

However, back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 caused her to slip off the lead. A birdie on the par-5 14th, coupled with steady pars over the last four holes, allowed Ardina to stay firmly in contention, sitting in second place and poised for a shot at LPGA glory.