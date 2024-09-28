^

Beermen push FiberXers to brink of ouster

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 8:21pm
EJ Anosike
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen are now a win away from the PBA Governors' Cup semifinals after holding on against the Converge FiberXers, 107-100, Saturday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

San Miguel is now holding a 2-0 quarterfinal lead in the in their best-of-five series, and now on the cusp of a semifinal spot, where it will face either Meralco or Barangay Ginebra.

EJ Anosike carried the load with 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 44 minutes of play, while June Mar Fajardo added 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Beermen.

The two teams were unable to completely break away from each other through the first three quarters.

The game was still close at the start of the fourth, after a free throw by Converge guard Alex Cabagnot made it 82-81 in favor of the Beermen with 9:35 to go.

San Miguel, however, started to erupt.

The team unleashed a 13-2 run capped by a Don Trollano to go up by 12, 95-83, with 6:27 left in the game.

An and-one play by Jalen Jones halted the run, but it was answered by a Terrence Romeo jumper to keep it at an 11-point spread, 97-86.

Ten straight points by the FiberXers cut the deficit to just one, 97-96, after three free throws by Bryan Santos. However, Marcio Lassiter took it back with a 3-pointer of his own to keep Converge at bay, 100-96.

After a Jones layup answered Lassiter's shot, San Miguel ended the contest with seven straight points as Converge could not connect.

A pair of Anosike free throws iced the game.

"Well, we did better now. We were really composed, especially in the last six minutes of the ball game when we were only up by one. So, the players really found a way to win now," San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said.

"They played their hearts out in the last six minutes of the ball game. That's why we got 
the victory today," he added.

Kris Rosales and CJ Perez chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Beermen.

Jones powered the FiberXers with 36 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Alec Stockton added 14 points, while Justin Arana, who exited the game in the fourth quarter due to an  injury, and Bryan Santos produced 12 apiece.

Game 3 of the series will be on Monday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
