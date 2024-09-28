Genshin Impact still popular among Filipinos 4 years after release

MANILA, Philippines -- September 28, 2020 saw the first time travelers all over the world hear the iconic phrase "Ad Astra Abyssosque" and traverse the land of Teyvat in search of their long-lost sibling.

Along with trusted (depending on your theories) companion Paimon, players have been through a thrilling ride with Genshin Impact, which now celebrates its fourth anniversary.

With fans having had a love-hate relationship with the game, mostly due to its reward systems and quality of life updates, there is just something about the lovable characters of Teyvat that draws people to return and take on the adventure once more.

For Filipino fans, Genshin Impact has been a popular title with many of the games activations drawing huge crowds no matter where the event is being held.

A recent activation for the game saw the country's Manila Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 decked out in the game's most recent release area, Natlan, with characters from the region joining many Filipinos on their daily commute.

The photos of the "Genshin Train" circulated around social media, with fans overjoyed by having a small connection to the game they love playing.

"I think something about the diverse personality and characteristics of characters and the impactful story itself made the [people] feel connected with the game," said Filipino artist "nest_virgo", whose drawing of new playable character Kinich was posted by the official Genshin Impact social accounts.

Speaking to Philstar.com, Hoyoverse contacted them about doing three drawings for the coming new characters of Genshin Impact, and they accepted quickly as it was the game developer themselves that sent an email.

The character Kinich features a classic game style design, which prompted "nest_virgo" to draw him with a game console and wearing their art style of streetwear.

They added, "A week after I finished and submitted the drawing, a friend tagged me on a Facebook post saying my art was posted by Genshin Impact. I actually didn't know that the main page of Genshin would post it."

The response to the art had been automatic, with many of their fans immediately recognizing their art style.

"I was so glad that the feedback my drawing got from the viewers so far is positive. A lot of people from the post recognized me as the artist immediately. I can't believe that they know me and the art style I do," they said.

With Genshin Impact's fourth anniversary, the new 5.1 version of the game has been teased by the developer, introducing a new playable character Xilonen, a well-known craft smith and an agile and reliable warrior. The version update will bring players back to Sumeru in celebration of the Dendro Archon's birthday during the Sabzeruz Festival.

Genshin Impact's version 5.1 will go live on all platforms on October 9.