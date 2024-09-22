Diminutive Mazo bucks the odds, stands tall in Lady Falcons win over Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines -- There has always been the misconception that basketball is only for tall players.

Adamson Lady Falcon Kim Mazo is proving that notion wrong.

Mazo, standing tall at 4-foot-10, starred in the Lady Falcons’ 77-72 comeback win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday.

She finished with 11 points, three assists and one rebound in 13 minutes. In a five-point win, she tallied a game-high +- of +27.

It was a surprising statline, especially since she had been seldomly used in Adamson’s three wins and one loss thus far in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament.

Mazo, after the game, said that she received criticisms for being “too small” on the court.

“When I started playing basketball, a criticism flung at me was that I am too small. But, even before, I did not know what I was bringing on the court, but my heart and dedication,” the guard, whose lightning-quick crossovers and first steps dazzled the Big Dome, told reporters in Filipino.

“I was just thinking every day that next time, it will be my turn. I will step up on the court. They will look up on me,” she added.

That, she did.

With Adamson trailing by as much as 13 points, Mazo played her most minutes this season and provided the much-needed spark. She shot 2-of-5 from the field, but was also able to go to the paint with ease while fishing for fouls, making her six free throws.

It pushed a huge turnaround for Adamson, who had to fend off a 25 point-10 rebound performance from Junize Calago and a 21-marker-seven board outing from Sarah Makanjoula.

The team also limited reigning Most Valuable Player Kaycee dela Rosa to 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Mazo also admitted being intimidated “at times” when playing.

“I am just thinking, even though I’m small, I still produce for my team. Us small players, the heart that we have as players, that is what we bring in the game,” she said.

And that heart will continue to power her the rest of Adamson’s campaign.

“I am really thankful of what [teammate Cris] Padilla and Coach [Ryan Monteclaro,] worked on as small players. I get their moves, thoughts and ideas, especially the motivation that they receive from others that they also give me.”

Adamson will face undefeated National University next on Wednesday, September 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.