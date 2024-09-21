^

Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night

Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 8:54pm
Philippines, China go to war in URCC Fight Night
Filipino Mark Palomar (left) and China’s Darui Tang face off as URCC president Alvin Aguilar looks on.
MANILA, Philippines – Heavyweights will collide on September 28 as the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) makes its first stop at the Octopus Bar for its upcoming Fight Night. 

Filipino Mark Palomar makes his comeback to the mixed martial arts stage as he battles China’s Darui Tang in the headliner of the fight card backed by Primo Gaming, Iwanttfc and Octopus Bar.  

Palomar is fighting for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, looking to rebuild his mixed martial arts career. 

After a mediocre 1-3 career start, Palomar appeared to be headed for a winning run, as he submitted Mark Gatmaitan on January 11, 2020, at Davao Urban FC Fight Night 17. But the pandemic derailed his plans. 

He eventually plied his trade in the entertainment industry, working as a stuntman for various action movies and TV series, most recently with GMA primetime program Black Rider. 

Despite having a new job, Palomar said he still trains for a possible MMA fight.

“I train everyday, and I do not miss any schedule especially now. I am very thrilled and excited,” Palomar said during Friday’s press conference. 

Palomar's comeback fight will be against Beijing native Tang, who is making his pro MMA debut.

“He will eat my fist, and I guarantee that,” Palomar told Tang during their face-off. 

When he shifted his training camp to the Philippines, though, Tang decided to polish his skills at the renowned Catalan Fighting System Gym. 

“I came there to learn. Thank you so much to my coach," said Tang, expressed his gratitude to Filipino gym owner and MMA legend Rene Catalan Sr.

“I will win my fight here and I will knock him (Palomar) out.” 

Tang, 31, had been a wushu sanda practitioner for 10 years with a win-loss record of 10-3. 

“It is going to be a great fight between two heavyweight warriors from the Philippines and China. It is going to be a thrilling heavyweight clash between two heavyweights,” said Philippine MMA founding father and URCC president Alvin Aguilar said. 

 The co-main event will feature Jacis Makasinag and Ezekiel Isidro, who will collide in a bantamweight contest.

The other fights will pit Dave Valencia and Ferdinand Aquino in the strawweight division; Jared Alzate and Rocky Vergara in one flyweight clash; Ariel Oliveros and Kenneth Maningat in another 125-pound battle; JR Alejandro and Marvin Malunes in the third fight in the flyweight; and Cris Baguio and MJ Montealto in a lightweight clash.
 

