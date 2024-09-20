'Go Full Speedo' swim tilt slated this weekend

MANILA, Philippines -- Swimmers from more than 30 swimming clubs of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) are expected to participate in the "Go Full Speedo" Swim Series long course swimming meet Leg 1 this weekend.

The meet will be a talent identification program at the grassroots level of the PAI. There, team overall Class A, B, C and D championships will be at stake.

"This is not only in swimming but also in other disciplines of aquatics such as open swimming. It also takes place in different provinces through our regional members," PAI Secretary General Eric Buhain said.

Legs 2 and 3 will be held in October and November, respectively.

Aside from this, the PAI also sanctioned the CARAGA Series Leg 1 scheduled for October 26 to 27 in Butuan City, as well as the Open Water Swim Championships on October 26 at Dusit Thani seaside in Mactan City in Cebu.

"We are strengthening the programs not only in Manila but also in our regions. We need a regular meet in the provinces like this so that we can see the improvement of our swimmers before they compete in a more competitive meet and eventually make it to the National Team," Buhain said.