^

Sports

'Go Full Speedo' swim tilt slated this weekend

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 7:17pm
'Go Full Speedo' swim tilt slated this weekend

MANILA, Philippines -- Swimmers from more than 30 swimming clubs of the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) are expected to participate in the "Go Full Speedo" Swim Series long course swimming meet Leg 1 this weekend.

The meet will be a talent identification program at the grassroots level of the PAI. There, team overall Class A, B, C and D championships will be at stake.

"This is not only in swimming but also in other disciplines of aquatics such as open swimming. It also takes place in different provinces through our regional members," PAI Secretary General Eric Buhain said.

Legs 2 and 3 will be held in October and November, respectively.

Aside from this, the PAI also sanctioned the CARAGA Series Leg 1 scheduled for October 26 to 27 in Butuan City, as well as the Open Water Swim Championships on October 26 at Dusit Thani seaside in Mactan City in Cebu.

"We are strengthening the programs not only in Manila but also in our regions. We need a regular meet in the provinces like this so that we can see the improvement of our swimmers before they compete in a more competitive meet and eventually make it to the National Team," Buhain said.

vuukle comment

AQUATICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters get back at Beermen for solo Group B lead

Painters get back at Beermen for solo Group B lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Sweet, sweet revenge.
Sports
fbtw
Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

Belmonte shines as Maroons prove depth in blowout win over Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ roster is arguably the most stacked this UAAP Season 87 men’s...
Sports
fbtw
UE&rsquo;s Galang heats up just in time in breakthrough win vs FEU

UE’s Galang heats up just in time in breakthrough win vs FEU

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Struggling the whole game against the Eastern University Tamaraws Wednesday, Ethan Galang hit the shots when the University...
Sports
fbtw
Nothing-to-lose Dyip shock Tropang Giga

Nothing-to-lose Dyip shock Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The already-ran Terrafirma Dyip came from nine points down in the fourth quarter and stunned the defending champions TNT Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers take in UAAP transferees

Blazers take in UAAP transferees

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Two players originally from the UAAP are transferring to the College of St. Benilde.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan off to fiery start, trails Buhai by 3 after 68

Pagdanganan off to fiery start, trails Buhai by 3 after 68

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan made a fiery start at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Maineville, Ohio, producing a four-under 68...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles try to avoid 0-4 hole, clash with Falcons

Blue Eagles try to avoid 0-4 hole, clash with Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Once an impenetrable dynasty in the UAAP realm, Ateneo is in a meteoric fall to enter an unfamiliar territory for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

Batangas clinches South playoff slot; Nueva Ecija, Paranaque triumph

5 hours ago
Batangas City Tanduay Rum swamped Sarangani, 112-87, on Thursday to close its elimination round stint in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Chess Olympiad: Sadorra, Gomez lead Philippines past South Africa

Chess Olympiad: Sadorra, Gomez lead Philippines past South Africa

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Philippines rode on victories by Grandmasters Julio Catalino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez as it flattened South Africa,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with