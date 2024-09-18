^

Jerusalem excited for rare title defense at home

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem has an opportunity that very few Filipino titlists have been given before.

That is, to defend his belt at home.

Jerusalem, one of only two Filipino reigning world champions — the other is Pedro Taduran, who holds the International Boxing Federation version of the title — will do so in a few days’ time against undefeated Mexican Luis Castillo.

Such a rare break will most likely send a competitor into either two states of emotion — pressure or excitement.

And for the 30-year-old pride of Bukidnon, it’s the latter.

“Kasi pangarap kong maka-depensa dito sa Pilipinas (Because it’s my dream to defend the title here in the Philippines),” Jerusalem told Philstar.com after finishing his media workout Wednesday at the Elite Gym in Bonafacio Global City, Taguig.

The Filipino champion is raring to strut his stuff in front of a home crowd Sunday at the Mandaluyong City College Gym, brimming with confidence he would retain the title he took from Japanese Yudai Shigeoka last March 31.

Accompanied by trainer Michael Domingo and top promoter JC Mananquil of Sanman Boxing, Jerusalem skipped rope, shadowboxed, worked the mitts, and hit the heavy, speed and double-end bags in front of a handful of mediamen Wednesday, September 18.

Jerusalem (22-3, with 12 knockouts) looked sharp and good to go against the slim but dangerous Castillo, who has yet to taste defeat in 22 fights (with one draw) and has won 13 bouts by knockout.

He said he is just two pounds over the minimum weight limit of 105 lbs and expects to hurdle the scales on Saturday, September 21.

At lunch with some mediamen after the workout, Mananquil asked when was the last time a Filipino boxer defended a world title, particularly the WBC diadem, in the Philippines. Only one suggestion came up — Manny Pacquiao, who put the WBC flyweight belt on the line against Mexico’s Gabriel Mira.

Pacquiao did it on April 24, 1999, when knocked out Mira in the fourth round of their bout at the Araneta Coliseum to retain the crown.

Jerusalem, for his part, vowed to try his best to do the same.

“Laruin lang natin, Sir. Ibigay natin ang best natin,” he said.

(Let's just play, sir. Let's give our best.)

