Mendoza proves worth handling top board

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Mendoza proves worth handling top board
Shania Mae Mendoza
FIDE

BUDAPEST – Filipina Shania Mae Mendoza is proving her doubters wrong.

Frowned upon after she was given the top board assignment despite being ranked third in the team, Mendoza defied all odds as the Philippines decimated Jordan, 4-0, to get back in the thick of things after three rounds of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad at the BOK Sports Hall here Friday.

The 26-year-old Woman International Master was nothing short of scintillating in her 41-move destruction of Natalie Fuad Kamel Jamaliah’s Sicilian Defense in 41 moves in helping lift the Filipinas back in contention with four match points to show.

Completing the rout were unforgiving wins by Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Bernadette Galas.

In all, the Sta. Rosa, Laguna native has 2.5 points, including that stunning draw with IM Gulrukhbegim Tohirjonova that prevented a shutout defeat to the United States the round before.

“She’s been proving us right, ganda pinapakita niya,” said national women’s coach GM Jayson Gonzales of her former Far Eastern University ward.

The Filipinas, financed by the PSC through chair Richard Bachmann and commissioner Ed Hayco and NCFP head Butch Pichay, play El Salvador in the fourth round and expect Mendoza to continue to reprise her role.

In the men’s side, the Filipinos likewise bounced back big following their 3.5-.5 triumph over Madagascar on wins by IM Pau Bersamina, GM John Paul Gomez and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia on second to fourth boards and a draw by US-based GM Julio Catalino Sadorra on board one.

Sadorra, who turned 37 yesterday, was jet lagged but managed to fight back from two pawns down in escaping with a 30-move split of the Catalan with IM Fy Antenaina Rakotomaharo.

“Medyo hilo pa,” said Sadorra.

