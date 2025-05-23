Aguilar's game-winner lifts Gin Kings over Bossing

Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar (25) dunks over the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Japeth Aguilar saved the day for Barangay Ginebra, sinking a game-winner with about two seconds remaining to tow the Gin Kings over the Blackwater Bossing, 101-99, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Aguilar finished with 22 points and six rebounds in the game, but no shot was bigger than the one he hit with 1.8 seconds remaining.

In a game that went down the wire, it was Aguilar’s silky-smooth jumper that prevented a massive upset by Blackwater to push Ginebra’s win streak to three, while dealing the Bossing their fourth straight loss.

The two teams were trading haymakers down the stretch, sinking big shot after big shot.

A Troy Mallillin 3-pointer with about 19 seconds remaining tied things up at 99.

And on the other end, Scottie Thompson dribbled the ball to melt the clock. He then drove to the middle of the lane and kicked it out to the popping Aguilar, who rose and took the baseline jumper which found the bottom of the net.

With no timeouts remaining, RK Ilagan had to hoist one up from three-quarters’ court, but missed everything.

Thompson and Troy Rosario finished with 18 markers apiece for Ginebra, while Jamie Malonzo registered 15 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Stephen Holt chipped in 13 markers.

Sedrick Barefield spearheaded Blackwater with 32 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ilagan added 24, while Christian David contributed 15 markers.

Both teams held double-digit leads, but they managed to crawl out of the holes.

The biggest lead of the fourth quarter was six points by Ginebra, 93-87, with 3:33 left after an Aguilar J.

But Barefield, David and Mallilin punched in big shots to keep the Bossing within striking distance.

Rosario gave Ginebra a 99-96 lead with a layup with 1:12 remaining, setting up Mallilin’s 3-pointer and Aguilar’s eventual game winner.

The 5-2 Gin Kings will take on the Meralco Bolts next Friday, while the 1-6 Blackwater will face the San Miguel Beermen this Sunday.