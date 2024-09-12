^

La Salle freshman catches fire vs Adamson, makes up for forgettable debut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 2:22pm
La Salle freshman catches fire vs Adamson, makes up for forgettable debut
Doy Dungo (19)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – After being held to just two points in his UAAP collegiate debut, La Salle rookie Doy Dungo heated up and sank five 3-pointers in the Green Archers’ dominant 82-52 win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in Wednesday’s Season 87 action.

Dungo, who was previously compared by head coach Topex Robinson to La Salle legend Renren Ritualo, had an evening to remember against Adamson.

The rookie wing had 15 points while making all his five 3-point attempts in 14 minutes off the bench.

The 19-year-old was second in scoring behind Kevin Quiambao, who had 21 points.

Dungo, after the game, said that he is merely giving back the trust the coaches gave him.

“As Coach [Robinson] tells me, I should just play my game every game,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“I am just bringing back the trust the coaches give me, that’s why when I entered, I gave my 100%. I did my best,” he added.

With opposing defenses expected to focus on reigning league Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, it is crucial for the defending champions to get offensive output from other players.

Robinson, for his part, lauded the team for finding Dungo when he was hot.

“Doy struggled in our first game, but the opportunity came for him to shine this time so I guess we also have to give credit to the guys that played with him,” the coach said.

“You know, when they knew that Doys was having his game, they’re really looking for him,” he added

The coach, though, stressed that he does not believe the team has a “magic bunot.”

“Everybody in this team knows that they will have the opportunity and when it's gonna happen we don't know. But as I told them, that opportunity will always come by you, but it will depend if you are ready.”

La Salle is currently on top of the standings with a 2-0 record. The Green Archers will try to make it three in a row as they face archrivals Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
