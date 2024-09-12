Ex-PBA commissioner Barrios named guest of honor at PBAPC Awards

Former Commissioner Renauld “Sonny” Barrios gets to reconnect with his PBA family during the two-hour, formal gathering where the top achievers of Season 48 will be honored.

MANILA, Philippines – A beloved PBA figure from the past graces his presence as guest of honor and keynote speaker when the PBA Press Corps holds the 30th edition of its annual Awards Night on September 24 at the Novotel Manila.

Former Commissioner Renauld “Sonny” Barrios gets to reconnect with his PBA family during the two-hour, formal gathering where the top achievers of Season 48 will be honored.

Barrios served as deputy commissioner to the late Emilio “Jun” Bernardino for a long time, before finally ascending as chief of Asia’s pioneering pro league in 2008.

After leaving the league in 2010, he continued to work hand in hand with the PBA hierarchy in his capacity as Executive Director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), a post which he held until his retirement early this year.

Barrios along with the entire Press Corps, led by its president Vladi Eduarte of the Abante Group of Publishing, will be recognizing the league’s top performers who made the previous season a truly memorable one.

On top of the honor roll is the recipient of the Virgilio “Baby” Dalupan Coach of the Year award along with the Danny Floro Executive of the Year award.

For the second time in the 30-year history of the Awards Night, a Lifetime Achievement Award will also be handed out by the men and women who covers the PBA beat

Other accolades to be given out are the President’s Award, Defensive Player of the Year, Bogs Adornado Comeback Player of the Year, Scoring Champion, Mr Quality Minutes, All-Rookie Team, Game of the Season, and Order of Merit.

Special citations will also be made, while members of the PBA family who passed away are going to be honored with a minute of silence and a final buzzer.