MRT suspends rule barring hand-carried luggage

Passengers wait for rides at the North Avenue station of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 in Quezon Cit.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit-3 on Friday, April 4, suspended its rule disallowing hand-carried luggage on the train following the order of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

On Wednesday, April 2, the MRT-3 reminded commuters that they were not allowed to bring luggage that went beyond two by two feet in size, as it might occupy more space in the carriage.

The following day, DOTR Secretary Vince Dizon questioned the policy and told MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati to review the policy.

“MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati has immediately ordered the suspension of the old policy on bringing hand-carried luggage inside the train,” the railway’s management said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“The MRT-3 management assures the public that their inputs are always considered in crafting policy decisions,” it added.

Capati will review the policy, assuring the public that their input is valued.

The MRT-3 stretches from North Avenue in Quezon City all the way to Pasay City, with stations passing through San Juan, Mandaluyong, and Makati.

Its last station, located at Taft Avenue in Pasay, is close to Ninoy Aquino International Airport, so it's common to see commuters with luggage on the train.

Many commuters use the MRT-3 to get to the airport when they don't have their own vehicles or want to save money by avoiding taxis and transport network vehicle services.