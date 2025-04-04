^

Nation

MRT suspends rule barring hand-carried luggage

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 12:01pm
MRT suspends rule barring hand-carried luggage
Passengers wait for rides at the North Avenue station of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 in Quezon Cit.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit-3 on Friday, April 4, suspended its rule disallowing hand-carried luggage on the train following the order of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

On Wednesday, April 2, the MRT-3 reminded commuters that they were not allowed to bring luggage that went beyond two by two feet in size, as it might occupy more space in the carriage. 

The following day, DOTR Secretary Vince Dizon questioned the policy and told MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati to review the policy.

“MRT-3 General Manager Michael Capati has immediately ordered the suspension of the old policy on bringing hand-carried luggage inside the train,” the railway’s management said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“The MRT-3 management assures the public that their inputs are always considered in crafting policy decisions,” it added. 

Capati will review the policy, assuring the public that their input is valued. 

The MRT-3 stretches from North Avenue in Quezon City all the way to Pasay City, with stations passing through San Juan, Mandaluyong, and Makati.

Its last station, located at Taft Avenue in Pasay, is close to Ninoy Aquino International Airport, so it's common to see commuters with luggage on the train.

Many commuters use the MRT-3 to get to the airport when they don't have their own vehicles or want to save money by avoiding taxis and transport network vehicle services.

DOTR

DR. FABIO BISORDI

MRT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

P7.6 million Ecstasy tablets seized in Clark

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
Up to 4,491 tablets of party drug Ecstasy worth P7.6 million were seized by anti-narcotics agents in Pampanga on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Russian vlogger who harassed Pinoys nabbed

Russian vlogger who harassed Pinoys nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
After allegedly harassing Filipinos in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, authorities on Wednesday arrested Russian-American...
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon workers to receive 2nd tranche of wage hike

Calabarzon workers to receive 2nd tranche of wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Minimum wage earners in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon  will receive the second tranche of the salary increase...
Nation
fbtw

2 EPD cops probed for alleged robbery

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
Two members of the Eastern Police District are being investigated after they allegedly stole items while serving an arrest warrant for two Chinese nationals in Las Piñas.
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao town eyed as poll hotspot

Maguindanao town eyed as poll hotspot

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The town of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte is likely to be placed under the control of the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Misamis radioman’s slay case: Court junks murder raps vs suspects

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
A trial court in Misamis Occidental has dismissed the murder charges filed against three men tagged in the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, alias “Johnny Walker,” who was fatally shot during...
Nation
fbtw
More ash eruptions, quakes logged in Kanlaon

More ash eruptions, quakes logged in Kanlaon

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island continued to show increased activity after four more ash eruptions lasting 17 to 85 minutes...
Nation
fbtw
Sarangani flood victims receive aid

Sarangani flood victims receive aid

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Residents affected by flashfloods spawned by the easterlies in Glan, Sarangani have received assistance from the Department...
Nation
fbtw
1,484 cops deployed for SUMVAC 2025

1,484 cops deployed for SUMVAC 2025

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 13 hours ago
The Central Luzon police has deployed 1,484 officers across the region in preparation for the SUMVAC or Summer Vacation ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with