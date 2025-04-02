â€˜No MRT fare hikeâ€™

^

Nation

‘No MRT fare hike’

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
April 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Passengers wait for rides at the North Avenue station of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 in Quezon Cit.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will not implement a fare increase anytime soon, newly appointed MRT-3 general manager Michael Jose Capati announced yesterday.

“There are no plans to adjust fares for the MRT-3 for now,” Capati said in a radio interview, addressing concerns of commuters bracing for higher fares at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) starting today.

Capati returned as MRT-3 chief after Oscar Bongon was sacked by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon in March following an escalator malfunction at the Taft Avenue station, which left 10 passengers injured. 

Capati, who headed the MRT-3 in 2022, was sworn into office by Dizon on Monday.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) defended the fare increase for the LRT-1, saying it is necessary to fund upgrades and support the rail line’s extension to Cavite.

In a statement, the DOTr acknowledged opposition to the fare hike, but maintained that the adjustment is long overdue and critical to ensuring LRT-1’s operational viability.

