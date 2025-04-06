UCAL finals: PCU-D goes for kill vs Olivarez

Games Monday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – Diliman vs ICC

2 p.m. – Individual Awards

2:30 p.m. – PCU-D vs Olivarez

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas tries to crown itself as the new champion of the PGFlex Linoleum-backed UCAL Season 7 when it battles Olivarez College in Game 2 of their title series on Monday, April 7, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Inspired by a dramatic 78-76 come-from-behind win in the opener of their best-of-three Finals, the Dolphins are expected to go all-out in their 2:30 p.m. showdown in their desire to clinch their first-ever crown in the 10-school league.

Aware of their situation, the Sealions also vowed to pull all the stops in hopes of forcing a sudden death for the title won last season by Centro Escolar University.

It took great courage for the Dolphins to turn the game around after trailing the Sealions right from the very start and fell behind by 15 points early in the second quarters.

But through the hot-shooting of John Carl Catayong, Ram Mesqueriola and Alvin Reyes, the Dolphins managed to pull their act together before unleashing a blazing finish to snatch the win from the jaws of defeat.

While it was Catayong who top-scored for the PCU-D, it was Reyes who emerged the hero, coming through with a triple with only a second left to lift the Dophins to a vengeful win in the tournament backed by Akari, CafeFrance, Advance Solutions Inc., Smart Sports, Spalding, Team Rebel Sports, Quintana Sports, Crane Faucet, Hapee Toothpaste, Jiang Nan Restaurant, Vital, Top Flite Academy, Maruyama and Gerry’s Grill.