15-leg JPGT set for tee-off

Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 1:26pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Summer heats up for a determined group of junior golfers as they embark on a journey to sharpen their skills and chase glory in the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT), which launches its landmark season, Tuesday, April 8, at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

Now on its third edition, the JPGT, put up by ICTSI in 2023, features an expanded 15-leg calendar, culminating in the groundbreaking North vs. South Elite Finals at The Country Club from September 30 to October 2. This season introduces a streamlined age-group format: 7–10, 11–14, and 15–18 years old.

Organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the tour boasts a formidable roster of Junior World-bound talents, promising high-caliber competition across all divisions.

In the boys’ 15–18 bracket, all eyes will be on Junior World qualifiers Shinichi Suzuki and Charles Serdenia. They’ll face stiff competition from top contenders like Jose Carlos Taruc, Kristoffer Nadales, Rafael Mañaol and Alonso Espartero.

On the girls’ side, Precious Zaragosa and Tiffany Bernardino lead the 15-18 division, alongside strong challengers such as Rafa Anciano, Jada Santiago and Levonne Talion.

The 11-14 division also features a stacked field. In the girls’ group, the Sarines twins, Lisa and Mona – both San Diego-bound – headline the roster, that includes Arielle Espartero, Eliana Dumalaog, Kendra Garingalao, Kelsey Bernardino and Helena Pablo.

The boys’ 11–14 contest will be equally intense, with top names like Vito Sarines, who also clinched a berth in the Junior World, Race Manhit, Chan Ahn, Jaden de Joya, Rafael Hernandez and Matthias Espina all vying for top honors.

For the youngest age group (7–10), the girls’ division will see rising talents led by Venus delos Santos, Mavis Espedido, Tyra Garingalao, Tyla Bernardino, Andrea Dee, Amiya Tablac and Penelope Sy. In the boys’ side, standouts include Jesus Yambao, Zoji Edoc, Asher Abad, Blake Sy, Halo Pangilinan, Harvey Hernandez and Kingston Ching.

More than just a battle for titles, this season offers players the chance to earn valuable points as the JPGT is now an official counting event for the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). This accreditation further cements JPGT’s stature as a premier launchpad for young Filipino golfers seeking international recognition.

With this growing prestige comes a revised format: players can only compete in one series – either Luzon or VisMin – based on their residence or birthplace.

"Participants are not permitted to switch between the two series to qualify for the finals.

To qualify for the North vs South Elite Junior Finals, players must compete in at least three events with the top four players from each division in both series advancing to the championship round.

The Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite will host the second leg from April 22–24. The third leg wraps up the first half of the seven-part North Series at Splendido Taal from April 28–30.

Meanwhile, the VisMin Series kicks off in Cebu from May 5-7 at the Mactan Island Golf Course, followed by a tournament in Negros Occidental at Marapara from May 14-16, then heads to Bacolod Golf Club in Murcia on May 19-21.

