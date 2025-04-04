^

Nation

MRT-3 to suspend operations for Holy Week

Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 7:05pm
MRT-3 to suspend operations for Holy Week
Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will suspend operations from April 17 to April 20 in observance of the Holy Week.

In a statement on Friday, April 4, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the rail line will undergo its annual maintenance activities from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

With extended weekday operating hours, the last train trip before the suspension will depart at 10:30 p.m. from North Avenue Station and 11:09 p.m. from Taft Avenue Station on April 16.

Services will resume on April 21, with the first train departing at 4:30 a.m. from North Avenue Station and 5:05 a.m. from Taft Avenue Station.

The MRT-3 line operates from Quezon City to Pasay City, passing through Mandaluyong, Pasig and Makati. It transported nearly 400,000 commuters daily in 2024.

The DOTr extended the operating hours to accommodate rehabilitation works along EDSA and avoid causing more traffic. This schedule has been in effect since March 24. See the full schedule here.

The MRT-3 will also offer free rides to veterans and one companion from April 5 to 11 in commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) and Philippine Veterans' Week.

DOTR

HOLY WEEK

MRT-3
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maguindanao town eyed as poll hotspot

Maguindanao town eyed as poll hotspot

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The town of Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte is likely to be placed under the control of the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon workers to receive 2nd tranche of wage hike

Calabarzon workers to receive 2nd tranche of wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Minimum wage earners in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon  will receive the second tranche of the salary increase...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA&rsquo;s Go apologizes for shaming cop; faces raps

MMDA’s Go apologizes for shaming cop; faces raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Despite issuing a public apology, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Special Operations Group Strike Force head Gabriel...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs warns vs fake news on quakes

Phivolcs warns vs fake news on quakes

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
 To avoid being alarmed, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology  has warned social media users not...
Nation
fbtw
2 men wanted for rape held

2 men wanted for rape held

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The sixth and seventh most wanted men in Metro Manila were arrested on Wednesday, the National Capital Region Police Office...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

2 EPD cops probed for alleged robbery

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
Two members of the Eastern Police District are being investigated after they allegedly stole items while serving an arrest warrant for two Chinese nationals in Las Piñas.
Nation
fbtw
Russian vlogger who harassed Pinoys nabbed

Russian vlogger who harassed Pinoys nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
After allegedly harassing Filipinos in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, authorities on Wednesday arrested Russian-American...
Nation
fbtw

Misamis radioman’s slay case: Court junks murder raps vs suspects

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
A trial court in Misamis Occidental has dismissed the murder charges filed against three men tagged in the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, alias “Johnny Walker,” who was fatally shot during...
Nation
fbtw
More ash eruptions, quakes logged in Kanlaon

More ash eruptions, quakes logged in Kanlaon

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island continued to show increased activity after four more ash eruptions lasting 17 to 85 minutes...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with