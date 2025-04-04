MRT-3 to suspend operations for Holy Week

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station in May 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will suspend operations from April 17 to April 20 in observance of the Holy Week.

In a statement on Friday, April 4, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the rail line will undergo its annual maintenance activities from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday.

With extended weekday operating hours, the last train trip before the suspension will depart at 10:30 p.m. from North Avenue Station and 11:09 p.m. from Taft Avenue Station on April 16.

Services will resume on April 21, with the first train departing at 4:30 a.m. from North Avenue Station and 5:05 a.m. from Taft Avenue Station.

The MRT-3 line operates from Quezon City to Pasay City, passing through Mandaluyong, Pasig and Makati. It transported nearly 400,000 commuters daily in 2024.

The DOTr extended the operating hours to accommodate rehabilitation works along EDSA and avoid causing more traffic. This schedule has been in effect since March 24. See the full schedule here.

The MRT-3 will also offer free rides to veterans and one companion from April 5 to 11 in commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) and Philippine Veterans' Week.