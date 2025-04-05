^

Sports

Hotshots thrash Bossing to open PBA Philippine Cup bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 7:34pm
Hotshots thrash Bossing to open PBA Philippine Cup bid
Magnolia's Zav Lucero (22) shoots over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Saturday.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots steamrolled past the Blackwater Bossing, 106-84, to open their PBA Philippine Cup campaign strong Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Magnolia had a balanced offensive outing with four players finishing in double figures, led by Zav Lucero, who finished 21 points and seven rebounds on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting from the field.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 15 markers and 10 boards, while Mark Barroca had 14 points. Jerom Lastimosa and Calvin Abueva each had 13 markers for Magnolia.

After trailing by double digits in the first quarter and as much as 17 points in the second, 22-39, Blackwater cut the deficit to four, 46-50, in the same frame.

Magnolia slowly pulled away early on in the third, taking a 60-49 lead after a triple by Lucero, but an 8-1 run capped by a triple by Sedrick Barefield made it a four point lead anew, 57-61.

But the Hotshots did not cool down, unleashing a huge 18-2 run to take a 20-point lead, 79-59, at the 3:33 mark of the third period.

This was a lead Magnolia did not give up, despite spirited runs by Blackwater in the fourth quarter.

The lead grew to as big as 25 points late as the Hotshots breezed through to the finish line.

The Hotshots tallied 66 bench points compared to Blackwater’s 17.

The winning team likewise had an ultra-efficient performance from the field, making 38 of their 70 shots, good for 54.3%.

Christian David powered the Bossing with 31 points and five rebounds. Barefield chipped in 24 markers.

Both teams will battle the Converge FiberXers next. The Hotshots will take on the FiberXers on Wednesday, while the Bossing will tussle with Converge next Sunday.

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Road Warriors 'heading in right direction' with Uichico

Road Warriors 'heading in right direction' with Uichico

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors reiterated their “full trust” in head coach Jong Uichico moving forward, as the squad starts...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey, Saso falter as Valero, Match Play dreams slip away

Hoey, Saso falter as Valero, Match Play dreams slip away

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rico Hoey couldn’t sustain an impressive start and ultimately missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open after an erratic...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine holds ground vs China

Philippine holds ground vs China

21 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas stood its ground against China in a war of attrition, 22-20, 22-20, yesterday to reach the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Green, Sengun lift Rockets over Thunder, Celtics clinch record

Green, Sengun lift Rockets over Thunder, Celtics clinch record

10 hours ago
Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun combined for 65 points as the Houston Rockets halted Oklahoma City's 11-game winning streak...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Grizzlies' Morant for imaginary gun gesture

NBA fines Grizzlies' Morant for imaginary gun gesture

11 hours ago
The NBA took aim at Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's imaginary gun gesture on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), fining...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bumina-ang stops foe in rousing ONE Championship return

Bumina-ang stops foe in rousing ONE Championship return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Bumina-ang had a dominant return to the ONE Fighting Championship ring, winning via technical...
Sports
fbtw
UST, La Salle chalk up pivotal wins in UAAP men's volleyball

UST, La Salle chalk up pivotal wins in UAAP men's volleyball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
 The University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers and the La Salle Green Spikers notched crucial wins in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Ariya downs defending champ Korda to advance at LPGA Match Play

Ariya downs defending champ Korda to advance at LPGA Match Play

10 hours ago
Ariya Jutanugarn defeated world number one and defending champion Nelly Korda 1-up on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to send...
Sports
fbtw
Top seed Pegula rallies to oust defending champ Collins in Charleston

Top seed Pegula rallies to oust defending champ Collins in Charleston

11 hours ago
World No. 4 Jessica Pegula rallied from a set and a break down to beat defending champion Danielle Collins 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with