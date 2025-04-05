Hotshots thrash Bossing to open PBA Philippine Cup bid

Magnolia's Zav Lucero (22) shoots over the defense of the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots steamrolled past the Blackwater Bossing, 106-84, to open their PBA Philippine Cup campaign strong Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Magnolia had a balanced offensive outing with four players finishing in double figures, led by Zav Lucero, who finished 21 points and seven rebounds on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting from the field.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 15 markers and 10 boards, while Mark Barroca had 14 points. Jerom Lastimosa and Calvin Abueva each had 13 markers for Magnolia.

After trailing by double digits in the first quarter and as much as 17 points in the second, 22-39, Blackwater cut the deficit to four, 46-50, in the same frame.

Magnolia slowly pulled away early on in the third, taking a 60-49 lead after a triple by Lucero, but an 8-1 run capped by a triple by Sedrick Barefield made it a four point lead anew, 57-61.

But the Hotshots did not cool down, unleashing a huge 18-2 run to take a 20-point lead, 79-59, at the 3:33 mark of the third period.

This was a lead Magnolia did not give up, despite spirited runs by Blackwater in the fourth quarter.

The lead grew to as big as 25 points late as the Hotshots breezed through to the finish line.

The Hotshots tallied 66 bench points compared to Blackwater’s 17.

The winning team likewise had an ultra-efficient performance from the field, making 38 of their 70 shots, good for 54.3%.

Christian David powered the Bossing with 31 points and five rebounds. Barefield chipped in 24 markers.

Both teams will battle the Converge FiberXers next. The Hotshots will take on the FiberXers on Wednesday, while the Bossing will tussle with Converge next Sunday.