Crucial JPGT Sherwood up

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off recovering from an injury, Precious Zaragosa aims for nothing less than a top finish in the final leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series, which reels off tomorrow at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

The two-leg champion is in dire need of ranking points to secure one of the coveted four spots in the Match Play Championship after a training injury forced her to sit out Series 5 at Mount Malarayat, Batangas last week.

Currently ranked No. 3 in the girls’ 13-15 age group with 46 points after six legs, Zaragosa faces stiff competition from Montserrat Lapuz and Kendra Garingalao, who are in hot pursuit with 36 and 28 points, respectively.

With just one leg remaining in the seven-stage Luzon series and the field facing new challenges at the demanding Sherwood Hills, the stakes are high as each contender eyes a ticket to the national finals slated Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.