San Beda vs LPU kicks off NCAA season

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2024 | 12:00am
The Lions overachieved last year when they slew the big guns including the fancied Mapua Cardinals in capturing their 23rd senior basketball crown, a league record.
MANILA, Philippines — Four title contenders will face off right at the start of the NCAA’s historic centennial season with reigning titlist San Beda battling Lyceum and last year’s runner up Mapua facing third-placer St. Benilde today before an expected mammoth MOA Arena crowd.

San Beda coach Yuri Escueta expects the competition to breath down their necks.

“Unlike last year, everybody is now looking at us and we’ll try to prepare for them and give them a fight,” said Escueta, who has bestowed the team captainship to three-point-shooting forward Yulkien Andrada after Jacob Cortez transferred to La Salle.

Andrada is one of the key championship pieces that stayed alongside rebounding demon Romel Puno and defensive cog James Payosing.

They will have their hands full against the Pirates, who have kept most of their standouts from last season, in their 2:30 p.m. duel.

“We’re excited and ready to compete again,” said LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan, whose team finished fourth in Season 99.

Mapua and St. Benilde will launch their quest for the championship as they face off at 5 p.m.

“Susubukan ulit namin kunin this year,” said Mapua mentor Randy Alcantara, whose Cardinals came one win away from claiming its first title since winning it all 33 years ago.

