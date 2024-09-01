^

E-Sports International puts up more FIFA-certified football fields

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 3:06pm
MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of its 20th year anniversary, E-Sports International Incorporated announced the construction of two more world-class fields as part of its commitment in championing the foundation and development of training grounds for Filipino athletes.

Serving at the forefront of building FIFA-standard sports facilities in the country, E-Sports said the goal will remain the same in the next 20 years and beyond in a bid to pave a better future for Filipino aspirants, especially the youth.

“Our goal is to keep building fields and facilities for our Filipino athletes. It’s the heart and soul of E-Sports. Everytime we build a facility, field or track. We always have our athletes in mind,” said Audris Romualdez, managing director at E-Sports International Inc.

"It's our way of giving back to the community so that our athletes don't need to go abroad to train with these international standard facilities. We believe that our athletes are world-class. They just need support."

E-Sports, as the leading sports architecture and recreational solutions provider in the Philippines, is responsible for building nine out of the country’s 11 FIFA-certified football fields nationwide. Among those are the refurbished Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman field in Quezon City, University of Makati pitch and the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Though not certified, E-Sports is also behind the establishment of the scenic Emperador Stadium at the Mckinley Hill, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Aside from football pitches, E-Sports builds world-class oval tracks, tennis and badminton courts, basketball courts, multi-purpose gyms, fitness centers, jogging paths, and playgrounds as well.

This year, E-Sports will add two more pitches and one of newest creations is the first rooftop football pitch using a certified artificial turf system by a FIFA preferred producer, LIMONTA SPORT – the Cherry Turf at the SM Shaw where E-Sports hosted a charity 7-a-side match for partner Gawad Kalinga, media and Cherry staff.

But more than just a facility, Cherry Turf and other E-Sports facilities serve as the realization of dreams for Filipino kids, the future of Philippine sports.

“Our passion is more than just building football fields. We dream to touch the community. And it’s our way of giving back to the community, letting the kids train here for free. We’re a bridge to a real quality field and it’s our fulfillment,” said Kevin James Olayvar, owner of Cherry Turf.

“Every kid has a right to play but there’s no place. We used to play just in the streets and now our small dream of having the kids to play in world-class pitches like this has come into reality,” said Bing Importante, team manager of Gawad Kalinga Sipag.

FOOTBALL
