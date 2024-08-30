^

Wheelchair racer Mangliwan enters men's 400m final in Paralympics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 5:25pm
Jerrold Mangliwan

MANILA, Philippines -- Jerrold Mangliwan barely made the cut in the men’s 400 meter T52 Round 1 on Friday afternoon (Manila time), to crash into the event’s final.

Mangliwan finished with a time of 1:05.79 in Heat 1, good for fourth place.

Only the top three finishers will automatically advance to the final.

However, Mangliwan was one of the two next fastest alongside Canada’s Anthony Bouchard (1:05.98), punching their tickets to the next round.

Belgium’s Maxime Carabin finished fastest with a time of 54.48 seconds, which broke the Paralympic record set by Japan’s Tomoki Sato. 

Switzerland’s Fabian Blum and Mexico’s Salvador Hernandez Mondragon finished second and third in Heat 1.

In Heat 2, Japan’s Sato (58.04) and Tomoya Ito (1:00.42) and Mexico’s Leonardo de Jesus Perez Juarez (1:03.14) topped Heat 2.

The final of the event will be on Saturday.

