TNT quartet eyes bringing 3x3 closer to Filipinos with tournament, camp at Okada

MANILA, Philippines – TNT Triple Giga head coach Mau Belen along with her three players Chester Saldua, Samboy De Leon, and Matthew Salem are out to share their love for 3x3 basketball as they are set to hold the Half Court 3x3 Camp and Tournament at Okada Manila in September.

With their lives being changed because of their involvement with 3x3, the quartet is eager to bring the sport closer to more Filipinos by offering them more opportunities to play and reach the next level with their newly established body The Half Court Group (HCG).

The event, which will span three weekends next month, will feature a men’s and women’s 3x3 tournament along with a training camp for kids.

It is the brainchild of the four basketball veterans in an effort to increase the interest and participation among Filipinos.

“With the success that we’ve been able to have here in the Philippines, we were blessed to be able to go internationally and compete abroad. We saw the potential of 3x3, of what it is internationally and that’s what we want to bring here to the Philippines,” said HCG co-founder Saldua.

Having participated in tournaments here and abroad as one of the powerhouses of PBA 3x3, they are looking to supplement the current efforts of the PBA as well as sport patron Chooks To Go to hold more tournaments in the country.

Though very similar to basketball, the HCG reiterated that players will need to be more attuned to the 3x3 game if they want to succeed, rather than just getting players from the 5-on-5 scene.

“This sport is more than just a variation of the game we love. It's high energy, fast paced, and it’s taking the world by storm. From the inclusion in the Olympics, to the grassroots tournaments like ours, it says that 3x3 is really a game changer,” said De Leon.

The group will be introducing themselves to the 3x3 scene in the country with a bang, as the tournament and camp will be at a big venue at Okada, with the games set at the hotel’s Crystal Pavilion. Not only that, a total of 32 teams will also be competing through the first two legs before qualifying for the Grand Final on September 21 and 22.

To ensure all Filipinos have the chance to experience 3x3 basketball, HCG Founding Head Belen assured that there will be no restrictions as to who can join their tournament.

“We’re not limiting our tournament to just semi-pro, amateur, professional. If you feel like you can take on 3x3 basketball, you can join. Whether you’re on a vacation now, or you’re practicing, [you can join],” she said.

Belen is the only female basketball coach in the PBA – whether 3x3 or 5-on-5. After making history in the sport, she’s looking to share more of her influence with the everyday Filipino.

Hostilities begin on September 7 and 8 with the first leg, while the second leg will commence on September 14 and 15. While the games will mostly follow FIBA rules, there will be some time constraints in the first two legs owing to the venue.

“We want to make sure makakapasok kami [dun] sa allotted time sa venue,” clarified Belen.

Sixteen teams will play each leg with eight teams each for the men’s and women’s division. In the elimination round, the teams will be distributed into two groups of four each for the two divisions.

Group games will happen on Saturdays before the usual 3x3 format for knockout games will be followed on Sundays.

Of note, the top six teams of each weekend will be heading to the Grand Finals as the organizers want to have as many 3x3 games on their hands.

“The more games that they play, the more time that they experience 3x3. That's what we want to promise them,” added Belen.

Among teams expected to play in the tournament are the Gilas Pilipinas women’s 3x3 team, Uratex, and some mainstays in the PBA 3x3 and Chooks To Go 3x3 circuits.

The grand finals will feature the women’s tournament on September 21 while the men’s will conclude the tournament on September 22. The men’s winners will also be representing the Philippines at the Pocheon Challenger in October.

Cash prizes will be dangled for the women’s teams. This is because the women’s season is already concluding in FIBA.

“Unfortunately, the first week of September is the finals na of the women’s series. So after that, tapos na yung season for this year ng women’s competition sa FIBA 3x3,” said Belen.

“I think magugustuhan din nila yung cash.” she quipped.

The tournament will feature a number of supporters as sponsors including automotive company Jeep, venue partner Okada, and hydration provider Sip.

HCG Co-Founder Salem said that it wouldn’t have been possible for a group as young as them to achieve this without the help of others, considering that the group is still in its infancy.

“We know that no great event happens in isolation and this camp and tournament is no exception. We were extremely blessed to have a great number of supporters back us up during this event. We just couldn’t thank you enough,” he said.

The tournament – including the first two legs – will be covered on social media by the HCG, while the Grand Finals will be streamed live on Facebook. Fans can also catch the action live at Okada Manila.