JPGT golfers test mettle at Mount Malarayat tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Junior golfers are not only preparing for fierce competition among themselves in their quest for crucial ranking points but also bracing for the formidable challenges posed by the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club course in Lipa City, Batangas.

While the usual demands of length, ball control, club selection and putting will be present, it’s the all-weather, 27-hole championship course’s distinctive characteristics that will truly challenge the young golfers when it hosts the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 6 beginning Monday, September 2.

Beyond the technical challenges, the elements, particularly the wind, are expected to play a pivotal role, influencing nearly every shot and adding another layer of difficulty across nearly every hole that players must adapt to, making it a memorable, yet demanding experience for all participants.

The stakes are high, with the tournament serving as the penultimate leg of the seven-stage Luzon series of the nationwide tour. The players' bids for the Match Play Championship, set for next month, hinge on their performances this week.

The battle lines are drawn across four age categories in both the boys' and girls' divisions, with intense competition expected. The quest for group honors and ranking points will undoubtedly spark fierce rivalry, especially in the premier 16-18 division, where the competition stretches over 72 holes. The 13-15 category will cover 54 holes, while the younger 8-9 and 10-12 divisions will compete over 36 holes.

In the girls’ premier division, expect a down-to-the-wire showdown between Lia Duque, Rafa Anciano, Chloe Rada and Angelica Bañez.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ 16-18 category, multi-series campaigner Patrick Tambalque will look to solidify his standing.

The Silang, Cavite native, who has already notched victories in Visayas Series 2 in Bacolod and Luzon Series 4 at Riviera, along with a third-place finish in Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte, aims for another win to cement his claim on the sole spot in the premier division for those competing in the Multiple Series.

The final leg of the Luzon series is slated for September 10-13 at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite, where the top four performances in the series will determine the qualifiers for the finals.

The Match Play finals, set for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna, will also feature the top two players from each division of the Visayas and Mindanao series.

For registration, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.