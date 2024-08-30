^

Sports

JPGT golfers test mettle at Mount Malarayat tourney

Philstar.com
August 30, 2024 | 11:10am
JPGT golfers test mettle at Mount Malarayat tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Junior golfers are not only preparing for fierce competition among themselves in their quest for crucial ranking points but also bracing for the formidable challenges posed by the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club course in Lipa City, Batangas.

While the usual demands of length, ball control, club selection and putting will be present, it’s the all-weather, 27-hole championship course’s distinctive characteristics that will truly challenge the young golfers when it hosts the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 6 beginning Monday, September 2.

Beyond the technical challenges, the elements, particularly the wind, are expected to play a pivotal role, influencing nearly every shot and adding another layer of difficulty across nearly every hole that players must adapt to, making it a memorable, yet demanding experience for all participants.

The stakes are high, with the tournament serving as the penultimate leg of the seven-stage Luzon series of the nationwide tour. The players' bids for the Match Play Championship, set for next month, hinge on their performances this week.

The battle lines are drawn across four age categories in both the boys' and girls' divisions, with intense competition expected. The quest for group honors and ranking points will undoubtedly spark fierce rivalry, especially in the premier 16-18 division, where the competition stretches over 72 holes. The 13-15 category will cover 54 holes, while the younger 8-9 and 10-12 divisions will compete over 36 holes.

In the girls’ premier division, expect a down-to-the-wire showdown between Lia Duque, Rafa Anciano, Chloe Rada and Angelica Bañez.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ 16-18 category, multi-series campaigner Patrick Tambalque will look to solidify his standing. 

The Silang, Cavite native, who has already notched victories in Visayas Series 2 in Bacolod and Luzon Series 4 at Riviera, along with a third-place finish in Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte, aims for another win to cement his claim on the sole spot in the premier division for those competing in the Multiple Series.

The final leg of the Luzon series is slated for September 10-13 at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite, where the top four performances in the series will determine the qualifiers for the finals. 
The Match Play finals, set for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna, will also feature the top two players from each division of the Visayas and Mindanao series.

For registration, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

Zamboanga, Caloocan breeze through foes in MPBL

2 days ago
Zamboanga Master Sardines and Caloocan cruised to victories on Tuesday to gain traction in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Scotty Hopson knocked down the biggest four-point bomb in PBA history to date.
Sports
fbtw
Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
In trouble, PLDT went to its tried and tested weapons up front – the two-headed dragon in Elena Samoilenko and Majoy...
Sports
fbtw
PVL knockout semis reset

PVL knockout semis reset

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League rescheduled its Reinforced Conference semifinal games pitting PLDT with Akari and Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga stand ground, repel Hotshots

Tropang Giga stand ground, repel Hotshots

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Unbowed. Unbent. And most definitely unbroken.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CrossFire's Pacific Macta misses Summer Championship playoff bus

CrossFire's Pacific Macta misses Summer Championship playoff bus

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Pacific Macta, the country's veteran CrossFire team, fell short of the playoffs in the 2024 CrossFire Stars Summer Championship...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Farm team&rsquo; remark fires up Batang Pier in statement win vs FiberXers

‘Farm team’ remark fires up Batang Pier in statement win vs FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The “farm team” comment made by Converge assistant coach Danny Ildefonso lit up a fire under NorthPort in their...
Sports
fbtw
Curry signs new contract extension with Warriors &ndash; report

Curry signs new contract extension with Warriors – report

2 hours ago
Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors' star, has agreed a new one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino drills in 51 in hot night

Tolentino drills in 51 in hot night

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
After yielding the floor to his teammates last time, Arvin Tolentino re-asserted his status as the NorthPort’s premier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with