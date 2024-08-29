Gilas boys embark on FIBA U18 Asia Cup campaign

MANILA, Philippines – It’s all systems go for Gilas Pilipinas boys in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup starting Monday in Amman, Jordan, after qualifying with a sweep of the SEABA Qualifiers last month.

Led by star guard Andy Gemao, the World No. 25 Gilas has been bracketed in Group D with New No. 27 Zealand, No. 73 Indonesia and host Jordan, No. 51, for the Asian youth conclave set until September 9.

Gilas starts its campaign against Southeast Asian rival Indonesia followed by an expected tough duel against the hosts on Tuesday. It then wraps up the elimination campaign versus New Zealand Wednesday.

The Philippines needs to finish atop of its group to gain an automatic ticket to the quarterfinals as the second and third-ranked squads still have to go through qualification for the remaining four slots in the Top 8.

Gilas U18 is out to replicate the feat of the U16 team, which finished in the semifinals of the Asian championship last year to qualify in the FIBA U17 World Cup held in Turkey last month.

With the same Final Four finish, Gilas could make it to the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland.

Gilas moved closer to that bid by barging to the FIBA Asia after wiping out SEABA in Malaysia marked by a whopping winning margin average of 27.3 points.

Gilas Pilipinas boys demolished Indonesia, 87-64, host Malaysia, 97-71, and Thailand, 87-54.

Joining Gemao this time around in the bigger stage are Marc Daniel Burgos, Nicolash Drei Lorenzo, John Earl Medina, Wilhelm Lawrence Cabonilas, Charles Francis Esteban, Johnkurl Ruiz Figueroa and Joaquin Gabriel Ludovice.

Louis Allen Perez, Carl Vincent Manding, Jericho Riley Santos and Mark Airick Esperanza complete the squad to be mentored by Josh Reyes.