Creamline's Staunton elated with 'extended stay' as Cool Smashers make PVL semis

MANILA, Philippines – Erica Staunton had twice the reason to celebrate as the Creamline Cool Smashers barged into the semifinals of the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference after beating two-time defending champions Petro Gazz in their knockout quarterfinals match at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday.

For Staunton, playing in her first overseas pro stint since finishing her college career in Georgia not only helped her team get one step closer to the Reinforced crown. She also bagged an extended stay in the Philippines with the Cool Smashers qualifying for the Invitational Conference next month.

For the American hitter, her experience in the PVL has been something to treasure, and now that she has the chance to do more, she simply can’t wait.

“I’m just overall very excited. I did not want to be done playing with this team, I love playing with these girls. I would’ve been devastated if today was my last day,” said Staunton, who had 19 points in the knockout game.

“So, I’m just happy that we extended our run and we’re fighting for the semis now.”

The Cool Smashers headed into the quarterfinals match with a lot of history on the back end, as it was not only a challenge against the two-time defending champions, there was also a rivalry involved.

The Angels had defeated the Cool Smashers in three games back in 2019, to win their first Reinforced Conference crown.

Going up against the same import in Wilma Salas, this time it was Creamline who came out victorious.

Still, with two more wins remaining before they can call themselves champions, Staunton is keeping her focus on what’s in front of her and not looking too far ahead. This is especially important as each game in the ongoing playoffs is a knockout match.

“I think going into tomorrow and Thursday, just having the focus of one game at a time, one day at a time. So tomorrow, just making sure that we’re preparing enough because we know we’re gonna have a tough game on Thursday, ” said Staunton.

“And then, just fighting on Thursday to get to Saturday. But yeah, just one day at a time, one practice at a time. Yeah. Overall, extremely excited and I feel very blessed to be here on this team with experienced champions. So I’m very lucky.”

Creamline will be facing second seed Cignal HD Spikers in the second game of the semifinals on Thursday, August 29, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The other bracket will see the top seed Akari Chargers and the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the opening game of the double header at 4 p.m.

Mall of Asia Arena will host the championship game on Saturday, August 31 at 4:30 p.m. In the earlier game on Saturday, the losers of the semifinals will also face off in the Battle for Third.