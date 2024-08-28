^

Fnatic ONIC PH stretches winning streak in MPL PH Season 14

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 11:34am
MANILA, Philippines – Fnatic ONIC Philippines has taken the top spot after extending its winning streak in the second week of Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 14.

The team rose to No. 1 in fashion, taking down defending champion Team Liquid Philippines in a match that went to a deciding Game 3 and underwent a long technical pause due to a server issue.

Also at three points are Smart Omega and Aurora Gaming with a 3-1 standing, the Barangay having lost to Aurora in the final match-up of the week; while Aurora had conceded to defending world champion Falcons AP Bren the day prior.

At two points each are Falcons AP Bren and Team Liquid Philippines, with Hive sweeping all its matches over the weekend and the Cavalry stumbling against leader Fnatic ONIC PH.

RSG Philippines scored its first point of the season at the expense of TNC, which remained winless; while Blacklist International also saw a tough weekend, suffering 0-2 defeats at the hands of Smart Omega and Falcons AP Bren.

The regular season continues Friday, August 30, at 5 p.m., with Aurora Gaming versus Fnatic ONIC Philippines followed by RSG Philippines against Falcons AP Bren.

Coach returns, veteran EXP laner departs under open transfer system

With the league's new open transfer system in play, the past two weeks have seen major roster updates.

Last week featured a change in Team Liquid Philippines' coaching staff, with Archie “Tictac” Reyes returning as head coach, Coach Ronnel “Cjay” Espinoza as assistant coach and new addition Eric “Cyre” Mercader as technical coach.

This week had the first player transfer, with RSG Philippines welcoming Zeke "BAI LUCI" Himaya as its new EXP laner after longtime EXP-laner Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo announced his temporary departure from the team.

In RSG's match-up against TNC last Saturday, Estrologo's absence was noticed by fans, which prompted a question to head coach Brian "Panda" Lim about the veteran EXP laner's status with the team.

"He is still with RSG," said Lim in the post-match interview, declining to give more details.

Estrologo posted on social media his passport and a boarding pass that showed him travelling to the United States by then, but many have speculated his eventual departure from the team.

On August 27, RSG Philippines posted a video with an emotional Estrologo bidding the team goodbye for now.

“This might be my last journey for now with RSG Philippines because of personal reasons. I hope to see you guys soon, this is not a goodbye, just see you later,” said Estrologo.

