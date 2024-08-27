Korean drifter singles out Philippines for hospitality

MANILA, Philippines – For the longest time, the Philippines has been known for its hospitable nature to its guests.

When South Korean drifter Miji Kang came to the Philippines for an event last week, it was no different.

Despite her drifting career taking her all over the world to participate in various races and events, Kang held a special place in her heart for the Philippines not because of the track, or the cars, but because of the people that she met along the way.

“I got to drift in the Philippines, it was beautiful. The people in the Philippines really know how to take care of their guests,” she said.

Kang participated in the second round of Drift Matsuri Philippines at the R33 Drift Track in San Simon, Pampanga last weekend as a special guest. Handled by Raymond Ronquillo and R33 Cars, the 29-year-old felt right at home.

“My team owner’s name is Raymond. He took really good care of me from the moment I arrived until I left. So yeah, the Philippine event is more unique than another overseas drift competition,” she said.

Her affinity with the Philippines doesn’t end in the drifting scene, either, as she also looked up to the younger Filipino racer Bianca Bustamante.

Though on different tracks — literally and figuratively — in their careers with drifting and Formula racing, Kang said that she was eager to see another female driver succeed in a male-dominated world like motorsports.

“I’m inspired by Bianca. Bianca is very popular in the Philippines and Asia, even in the USA. My role models are two great women,” she said, adding she also admires Amanda Sorensen of Formula DRIFT.

Much like Bustamante and Sorensen, Kang also finds herself with another responsibility: building a budding audience on social media.

Bustamante and Sorensen both have upwards of a million followers on Instagram alone, and with Kang closing in on the million mark as well, she said that she counted herself lucky to be among the role models of women in motorsport.

“I consider myself very lucky about my job. It is an honor to me. I’m always thankful to my fans, supporters. I'm also so grateful to people who give me the opportunity,” said Kang.

“That’s why I always work hard because I’m lucky to get this opportunity. I want to share drifting with the world.”

After the Philippines, Kang is headed to the World Time Attack Challenge in Sydney at the end of the month.

She also competes in Thailand’s D1GP Lights and the Indonesian Drift Series.