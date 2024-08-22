Olympian golfer, gymnasts pay courtesy call on Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – Olympians Dottie Ardina, Emma Malabuyo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Jung-Ruivivar met with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace on Thursday.

The four athletes’ meet-and-greet with Marcos came a week after the other Paris Olympians, led by double gold medalist Carlos Yulo and bronze winners Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, were first met by the president.

The four received the Presidential Citation and P1 million each from the Office of the President.

The three gymnasts earlier said that they were not informed of the homecoming parade and courtesy call on Marcos that were in place for the Olympians last week.

Marcos, in a media interview at the event, admitted there was a “mix-up” with the event last week.

“Noong nagpa-reception kami dito, wala sila, nagbabiyahe, at nagka-mix up. Huli na 'yung pagkasabi sa kanila. Hindi na sila nakauwi,” Marcos said.

“Kaya't sabi namin pareho naman 'yung kanilang pinaghirapan, so dapat… isama rin natin doon sa lahat ng mga pagtanggap sa ating mga Olympian na ating ginawa,” he added.

“Sayang lang hindi nila naabutan 'yung parada, pero at least lahat ng... Everything else ay nagawa nila. So, we're happy we were able to do something extra for those that did not make it to the first one.”

After the citation and checks were presented to the athletes, they talked for a few minutes.

Malabuyo, Finnegan and Ruivivar competed in the women’s artistic gymnastics competition.

Ruivivar finished the qualifications at 40th, while Malabuyo was one spot lower. Finnegan ended her 2024 Olympic stint at the 47th spot.

Ardina, for her part, had an Olympic debut to remember, bowing out of the women’s golf competition at joint-13th.

Golfer Bianca Pagdanganan is yet to meet Marcos. She came up a stroke short of the podium in the Games, finishing at joint-fourth.

The Philippines concluded its Paris run tied at 37th with two gold and two bronze medals, its best finish in 100 years of participation.