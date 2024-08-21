^

Blazers crowned inaugural 'The Big Dance' champions

Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 6:28pm
Blazers crowned inaugural 'The Big Dance' champions
The CSB Blazers pose after their title conquest.
Pinoyliga Cup

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde proved its might as the Blazers came through with a convincing 94-80 win over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates in the finals of the first ever “The Big Dance” of the Pinoyliga Cup last Monday, August 19, at the Amoranto Arena in Quezon City.

Allen Liwag led a balanced attack by CSB as he delivered a double-double 21 points and 10 rebounds in more than 30 minutes of play. A 6-foot-6 center/forward, Liwag punished LPU’s defense with his inside game.

Gabriel Cometa and Alaine Joshua Cajucom each scored 13 points for the Blazers; Justine Sanchez added 12 points; and Ian Torres contributed 10 points for the Taft-based team.

CSB coach Charles Tiu said that winning the championship is a good sign that the Blazers are on track in their preparation for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament where they are among the favorites in Season 100.

“It’s a big confidence booster for us and we got some good reps and games,” said Tiu.

Ato Barba led Lyceum with 17 points, while Gyle Montano contributed 15 points and JM Bravo added 13 points for the Pirates, who played minus three injured key players, including Mclaude Guadana.

Aside from becoming the inaugural champion of “The Big Dance”, St. Benilde also took home the handsome “perpetual” trophy worth P200,000. The school will retain the hardware if it defends the title next year, but if another team wins, it gets to keep the trophy.

If a team wins it three straight seasons, the champion gets to keep the trophy for good. The said tournament — organized by the Pinoyliga Cup — is patterned after the US NCAA March Madness.

BENILDE

PINOYLIGA
