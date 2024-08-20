HoYoverse unveils new Genshin Impact region at crowded HoyoFest

MANILA, Philippines – HoYoverse's popular open-world game Genshin Impact unveiled its new region, Natlan, during the developer's annual festival, HoyoFest.

A usual evening event, HoYoverse had changed the schedule of the game's monthly version update preview to an earlier time slot to suit Southeast Asian fans who came out in droves to the different venues of the annual celebration of Hoyoverse titles.

In the Philippines, thousands of Filipino fans headed to the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall Event Venue in Mandaluyong — the venue of this year's HoyoFest — to be the first few Travelers to see what the Pyro Nation has in store for gamers all over the globe.

Also known as the Nation of War, Natlan is located west of Sumeru and its people are divided into six main tribes that will be unveiled as players continue with the game's main story quest. Natlan is home to dragons, called Saurians, which coexist with humans. As the Traveler arrives in Natlan, they are introduced to the nation's Pilgrimage of the Return of the Sacred Flame, a tournament that determines the strongest warrior among the six tribes. They will also encounter Il Capitano, also known as the Captain, the First of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and is considered one of the strongest warriors among the diplomatic envoys of Snezhnaya, as well as the current Pyro Archon herself, Mavuika.

Similar to how previous nations made their debut in the game, three Natlan characters will make their debut along with their home nation: Kachina, the four-star Geo polearm wielder from the Children of Echoes; Mualani, a Hydro five-star catalyst wielder and a watersports shop owner from People of the Springs; and Kinichi, a Dendro-five star claymore user from the Scions of the Canopy.

In anticipation of Genshin Impact's fourth anniversary, the special program also announced the upcoming rewards and updates for the upcoming celebration: the game's item systems will be updated with the Artifacts Affix selection, allowing players to select their preferred substats, a free five-star character from the Standard Banner of their choice (a reward that will be an annual benefit moving forward), and numerous in-game currencies and items.

Genshin Impact's Version 5.0, which introduces the Pyro Nation, Natlan will be released on August 28.