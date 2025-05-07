Spursâ€™ Sochan in town, bares positive outlook for San Antonio squad

Spurs’ Sochan in town, bares positive outlook for San Antonio squad

San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is in the Philippines for the

MANILA, Philippines — Onward and upward.

San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan said the future is bright for the Spurs, as they made a “step up” this season.

Still led by youngsters Victor Wembanyama and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and with solid veterans Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox in the fold, the Spurs finished with a 34-48 win-loss record.

The team extended its playoff drought to six seasons. However, this is the most wins in a season the Spurs got in three years, following back-to-back 22-60 slates.

Sochan, who is in the Philippines to headline the NBA Rising Stars Invitational: Philippines Qualifiers, said Wednesday that ending the playoff drought is the primary goal for next season.

“I think, for us, this year was a step, you know, up. And I think next season, I think, we're trying, our goal is to make the playoffs and go as far as we can,” he told reporters in an interview at the NBA Philippines headquarters in Taguig.

“For me, it's to keep developing, keep growing as a player, as a human, and just be a big part of the team. And, you know, just prove what I can do and stay consistent with it,” he added.

With the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama and the 6-foot-6 Castle leading the pack, the Spurs have a healthy mix of young and old talents.

Aside from proven veterans Paul, Fox and Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Sochan and Devin Vassell also provide ample support to the team.

“Yeah, super excited. I think, you know, we're building a team and we're trending up. Every year has been better,” Sochan said.

“So I think as a team, we've matured. We're making a lot of progress. And yeah, I think we're all super excited in the building.”

Next season, though, legendary coach Gregg Popovich will no longer be calling the shots as head coach.

After 29 years, Popovich stepped down as head coach, but he will be the team’s president of basketball operations.

Mitch Johnson will be the new coach of the storied franchise.

Sochan tipped his hat to the 76-year-old coach, whom he described as “the best coach ever to live.”

“Truly blessed and honored to be coached by someone who has the most wins in the NBA. You could say he's the best coach ever to live. So, again, you know, super blessed,” he said.

“I'm just happy that he's still a part of the organization and he's still having some involvement in decisions and just like culture and identity. So, again, super happy for him. I know he's been working hard too in his recovery and stuff. So, it's just a blessing to be around, you know, him and the organization,” he added.

He also said that he is “super excited” to play under Johnson.

“You know, I've been with him since the start of my career. We've been to Poland together for Basketball Without Borders. So, you know, the relationship is there. So I'm super excited. I'm happy for him,” Sochan stressed.

“I think he's been working hard. And, you know, he deserves it. And it's going to be cool to, you know, learn from someone like Mitch, you know, having that head coaching job.”