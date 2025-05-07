^

Sports

Spurs’ Sochan in town, bares positive outlook for San Antonio squad

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 3:24pm
Spursâ€™ Sochan in town, bares positive outlook for San Antonio squad
San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is in the Philippines for the
(NBA Philippines)

MANILA, Philippines — Onward and upward.

San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan said the future is bright for the Spurs, as they made a “step up” this season.

Still led by youngsters Victor Wembanyama and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and with solid veterans Chris Paul and De’Aaron Fox in the fold, the Spurs finished with a 34-48 win-loss record. 

The team extended its playoff drought to six seasons. However, this is the most wins in a season the Spurs got in three years, following back-to-back 22-60 slates. 

Sochan, who is in the Philippines to headline the NBA Rising Stars Invitational: Philippines Qualifiers, said Wednesday that ending the playoff drought is the primary goal for next season.

“I think, for us, this year was a step, you know, up. And I think next season, I think, we're trying, our goal is to make the playoffs and go as far as we can,” he told reporters in an interview at the NBA Philippines headquarters in Taguig.

“For me, it's to keep developing, keep growing as a player, as a human, and just be a big part of the team. And, you know, just prove what I can do and stay consistent with it,” he added.

With the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama and the 6-foot-6 Castle leading the pack, the Spurs have a healthy mix of young and old talents.

Aside from proven veterans Paul, Fox and Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Sochan and Devin Vassell also provide ample support to the team. 

“Yeah, super excited. I think, you know, we're building a team and we're trending up. Every year has been better,” Sochan said. 

“So I think as a team, we've matured. We're making a lot of progress. And yeah, I think we're all super excited in the building.”

Next season, though, legendary coach Gregg Popovich will no longer be calling the shots as head coach. 

After 29 years, Popovich stepped down as head coach, but he will be the team’s president of basketball operations. 

Mitch Johnson will be the new coach of the storied franchise.

Sochan tipped his hat to the 76-year-old coach, whom he described as “the best coach ever to live.” 

“Truly blessed and honored to be coached by someone who has the most wins in the NBA. You could say he's the best coach ever to live. So, again, you know, super blessed,” he said. 

“I'm just happy that he's still a part of the organization and he's still having some involvement in decisions and just like culture and identity. So, again, super happy for him. I know he's been working hard too in his recovery and stuff. So, it's just a blessing to be around, you know, him and the organization,” he added. 

He also said that he is “super excited” to play under Johnson. 

“You know, I've been with him since the start of my career. We've been to Poland together for Basketball Without Borders. So, you know, the relationship is there. So I'm super excited. I'm happy for him,” Sochan stressed. 

“I think he's been working hard. And, you know, he deserves it. And it's going to be cool to, you know, learn from someone like Mitch, you know, having that head coaching job.”

BASKETBALL

NBA

SAN ANTONIO SPURS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Perseverance pays off

Perseverance pays off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Before the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, Jayson David hadn’t played in the previous two conferences. He was selected on...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala faces a tall order against World No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in Round 1 of the star-studded Italian Open Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

21 hours ago
Dickyias Mendioro and Maricar Camacho showed the way in the sold-out Pasay leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series...
Sports
fbtw
Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski named commission chair for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski named commission chair for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Former Asian Games equestrian champion Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski was appointed recently by the International Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

1 day ago
Joo Dae Yeung cornered more than P1 million as the individual classification champion, while Standard Insurance Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena, Hoey seek redemption in International Series, PGA Tour

Tabuena, Hoey seek redemption in International Series, PGA Tour

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Coming off a missed cut, Miguel Tabuena is aiming not just for redemption but for a strong finish in the International Series...
Sports
fbtw
Generals edge Blazers to seize Pinoyliga Next Man cUP crown

Generals edge Blazers to seize Pinoyliga Next Man cUP crown

4 hours ago
Emilio Aguinaldo College proved to be the much steadier team down the stretch as the Generals pulled off a stunning 95-93...
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton stunner sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves despite Curry blow

Haliburton stunner sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves despite Curry blow

5 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers defeated the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off a Stephen...
Sports
fbtw
Trump vows 'seamless' experience for 2026 World Cup fans

Trump vows 'seamless' experience for 2026 World Cup fans

5 hours ago
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all fans from across the globe would be welcome at the 2026 World Cup despite...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with