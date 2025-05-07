^

Sports

Sibol unveils rosters for IESF Mobile Legends, Dota 2 qualifiers

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 11:11am
Sibol unveils rosters for IESF Mobile Legends, Dota 2 qualifiers
Sibol Men's Mobile Legends team poses during the turnover ceremony in the final regular season day of MPL Philippines Season 15.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The country's national esports team, Sibol, has announced the lineups for the coming International Esports Federation's (IESF) World Esports Championship qualifiers for both Men’s and Women’s Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) and Dota 2.

Representing the country in the MLBB Men's division, the roster of Team Falcons will once again take the reins after representing the country back in 2023, wherein they secured the gold.

The lineup is composed of Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano, Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel, David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, and Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson, under head coach Robert "Trebor" Sanchez and assistant Vincent "Pando" Unigo. It will also have two additional members — Team Liquid Philippines' Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and ONIC Philippines' Duane "Kelra" Pillas.

Vinuya was sanctioned after declining the national team post back in 2023 and is grateful for another chance to don on the country's colors in the coming qualifiers.

"Sobrang saya po, nung una nabigyan po ako ng chance pero ‘di ko po pinili. Ngayon ako babawi and gagawin ko po yung best ko. Yung last time po kasi sobrang magkaka-conflict po sa schedule. Yun po yung nag-hold back sa akin pero gusto ko po talaga i-represent yung Philippines. Nabigyan naman po ng bagong chance,” shared Vinuya.

Pillas, for his part, said being part of Sibol is a dream come true, having hoped to see his name called since the first Sibol team back in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"Masaya ako kasi after ilang years, nasama rin sa national team. Iba pa rin kasi if part ka ng Sibol, para sa akin. ‘Pag nabilang ka tapos isisigaw yung last name mo, masarap sa feeling. Simula nung nakita ko yung kaila Karl [Tzy], nung nanalo sila dati and yung Nepomuceno, sinisigaw yung last name,” said Pillas.

For the Women's MLBB division, Sibol has retained the core members of the Omega Empress team. The lineup features Rica Fatima "Amoree" Amores, Sheen "Shinoa" Perez, Gwyneth "Ayanami" Diagon, Kaye Maerylle "Keishi" Alpuerto and Mery Christine "Meraaay" Vivero, with Nina Nicole Segismar and Coach Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon, who led the roster to victory in the 2024 MLBB Women's Invitational but fell short in the IESF qualifiers after losing to Cambodia in the semifinals.

For the Dota 2 competition, it will be an Execration squad composed of Joel "jwl" Pagkatotohanan, Bryle "cml" Alvizo, Charles "lewis" Delos Santos, Jinn "Palos" Lamatao, Mark "Shanks" Redira, Justine "Tino" Grimaldo and coach Leon "Arthur" Yip. Most members of the roster competed in last year's IESF, topping the group stages but saw an upset against Greece, 1-2, in the quarterfinals.

"Considering the roster that we have, the pool that we have for the national team. Always the expectation for us is a podium finish. That's a reasonable expectation when we send out teams. Of course, we have high hopes for gold and all of that stuff. But a reasonable thing to expect out of all of the teams is a podium finish and I think these guys, for themselves, are trying to aim for the best, which is gold always,” said Sibol General Manager Leo "Jab" Escutin.

DOTA 2

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS

SIBOL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Perseverance pays off

Perseverance pays off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Before the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, Jayson David hadn’t played in the previous two conferences. He was selected on...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala faces a tall order against World No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in Round 1 of the star-studded Italian Open Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

17 hours ago
Dickyias Mendioro and Maricar Camacho showed the way in the sold-out Pasay leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

Korea's Joo, Standard Insurance 'get the bag' in Tour of Luzon

21 hours ago
Joo Dae Yeung cornered more than P1 million as the individual classification champion, while Standard Insurance Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski named commission chair for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski named commission chair for 2032 Brisbane Olympics

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Former Asian Games equestrian champion Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski was appointed recently by the International Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Road Warriors seek to sustain romp vs Gin Kings

Road Warriors seek to sustain romp vs Gin Kings

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
 Can streaking NLEX continue its smooth ride in the PBA Philippine Cup?
Sports
fbtw
Gordon drills in bailout 3

Gordon drills in bailout 3

12 hours ago
Aaron Gordon scored a last-gasp three-pointer and Nikola Jokic produced a 42-point masterpiece as the Denver Nuggets stunned...
Sports
fbtw
Cojuangco-Jaworski named to key IOC post

Cojuangco-Jaworski named to key IOC post

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipina sports official Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski has been appointed the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission...
Sports
fbtw
Eala faces world No. 27 Kostyuk

Eala faces world No. 27 Kostyuk

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
 Alex Eala faces a tall order against world No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in Round 1 of the star-studded Italian Open...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with