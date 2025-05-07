^

Sports

Fast food chain unveils first gaming promo

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 3:09pm
Jollibee's famous mascots pose during GameJoy Con.
Jollibee Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A local fast food chain has launched its first gaming meal combo called the GameJoy Combos to recognize the passion of Filipino gamers. 

Through the promo, Jollibee is giving customers a chance to earn gaming credits through Mystery Cards included in its meal bundles.

"Jollibee's mission has been to bring the joy of eating to everyone and with that we want to be present in as many communities as possible to reach our audience. We are excited for Jollibee's official entry to the world of gaming. We know gamers hate to be interrupted so we opened our doors and invited them to us. We teamed up with some of the biggest names in the gaming community and with their support, we're proud to say, sa Jollibee sarap at power-up,” said Jollibee Philippines President Ferns Yu during the company’s first gaming convention, GameJoy Con, where the meal combos were launched.

Each GameJoy Combo of either Yumburher, Cheesy Yumburger, Chicken Sandwich or Jolly Hotdog earns players a GameJoy Credits Mystery Card with ten to 200 credits up grabs which they can use to top-up in any of their favorite games via UniPin.

“Gaming is a huge part of today’s generation, and we’re thrilled to provide our customers and all types of gamers a more joyful experience – with our GameJoy Combos you can now enjoy your favorite Jollibee meals while gaining rewards to use in your favorite games,” said Jollibee Philippines VP and Head of Marketing Dorothy Ching.

Jollibee's GameJoy Combos are now available via Dine-In, Take-Out, Drive-Thru, and Delivery until August 15 while redeeming of credits is available until October 31.

