^

Sports

Bulldogs sweep Golden Spikers, forge UAAP finals showdown vs Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 4:23pm
Bulldogs sweep Golden Spikers, forge UAAP finals showdown vs Tamaraws
The Bulldogs, who thus punched their 10th straight finals ticket, will now take on the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in the championship round.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The National University Bulldogs’ five-peat dream remains alive. 

NU mauled University of Santo Tomas in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, in their do-or-die UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball Final Four matchup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Bulldogs, who thus punched their 10th straight finals ticket, will now take on the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in the championship round.

Leo Ordiales powered the Sampaloc-based squad with 20 points on 19 attacks and a block. Jade Disquitado added 14, while Buds Buddin, who returned from a right ankle injury, had seven markers, nine receptions and two digs in two sets.

After dropping the first set, UST had a little separation in the second set, going up 23-21 after being tied with NU, 20-all.

But four straight points by NU turned things around, giving the Bulldogs the second frame, 25-23.

The two teams continued to be locked in a tight third set, with NU having small breathing room, leading by three, 19-16, after an Ordiales down-the-line attack.

But the Golden Spikers caught up and tied things up at 21-all following a point by Al Bukharie Sali.

The two teams traded points, with a violation by the Bulldogs tying things up at 23-all.

But a Buddin kill followed by a Disquitado haymaker sealed the deal for NU.

“Sobrang thankful ako sa binigay na panalo sa akin ng mga players ko, sobrang ganda ng ginawa namin. Kaya namin nagawa yung gameplan namin, nasunod yung kung ano yung dapat gawin,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

Greg Ancheta tossed up 18 excellent sets for NU while Rwenzmel Taguibolos had four for the four-time defending champions.

Josh Ybanez carried the load for UST with 14 points on 13 attacks and one service ace. Gboy de Vega added 12 points while Trevor Valera had nine.

The Golden Spikers thus finished with a bronze medal in the season.

Game 1 of the finals between NU and FEU is on Sunday, 1 p.m., at the same venue. 

BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sibol unveils rosters for IESF Mobile Legends, Dota 2 qualifiers

Sibol unveils rosters for IESF Mobile Legends, Dota 2 qualifiers

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
The country's national esports team, Sibol, has announced the lineups for the coming International Esports Federation's...
Sports
fbtw
Perseverance pays off

Perseverance pays off

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Before the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, Jayson David hadn’t played in the previous two conferences. He was selected on...
Sports
fbtw
Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

Eala begins Italian Open bid vs Ukrainian World No. 27

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala faces a tall order against World No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in Round 1 of the star-studded Italian Open Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

Mendioro, Camacho win Pasay leg of Rexona's '10 Miler Series' run

22 hours ago
Dickyias Mendioro and Maricar Camacho showed the way in the sold-out Pasay leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series...
Sports
fbtw
Eala faces world No. 27 Kostyuk

Eala faces world No. 27 Kostyuk

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
 Alex Eala faces a tall order against world No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in Round 1 of the star-studded Italian Open...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena, Hoey seek redemption in International Series, PGA Tour

Tabuena, Hoey seek redemption in International Series, PGA Tour

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Coming off a missed cut, Miguel Tabuena is aiming not just for redemption but for a strong finish in the International Series...
Sports
fbtw
Generals edge Blazers to seize Pinoyliga Next Man cUP crown

Generals edge Blazers to seize Pinoyliga Next Man cUP crown

6 hours ago
Emilio Aguinaldo College proved to be the much steadier team down the stretch as the Generals pulled off a stunning 95-93...
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton stunner sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves despite Curry blow

Haliburton stunner sinks Cavs, Warriors down Wolves despite Curry blow

6 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers defeated the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off a Stephen...
Sports
fbtw
Trump vows 'seamless' experience for 2026 World Cup fans

Trump vows 'seamless' experience for 2026 World Cup fans

7 hours ago
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all fans from across the globe would be welcome at the 2026 World Cup despite...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with