Bulldogs sweep Golden Spikers, forge UAAP finals showdown vs Tamaraws

The Bulldogs, who thus punched their 10th straight finals ticket, will now take on the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in the championship round.

MANILA, Philippines — The National University Bulldogs’ five-peat dream remains alive.

NU mauled University of Santo Tomas in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, in their do-or-die UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball Final Four matchup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Leo Ordiales powered the Sampaloc-based squad with 20 points on 19 attacks and a block. Jade Disquitado added 14, while Buds Buddin, who returned from a right ankle injury, had seven markers, nine receptions and two digs in two sets.

After dropping the first set, UST had a little separation in the second set, going up 23-21 after being tied with NU, 20-all.

But four straight points by NU turned things around, giving the Bulldogs the second frame, 25-23.

The two teams continued to be locked in a tight third set, with NU having small breathing room, leading by three, 19-16, after an Ordiales down-the-line attack.

But the Golden Spikers caught up and tied things up at 21-all following a point by Al Bukharie Sali.

The two teams traded points, with a violation by the Bulldogs tying things up at 23-all.

But a Buddin kill followed by a Disquitado haymaker sealed the deal for NU.

“Sobrang thankful ako sa binigay na panalo sa akin ng mga players ko, sobrang ganda ng ginawa namin. Kaya namin nagawa yung gameplan namin, nasunod yung kung ano yung dapat gawin,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

Greg Ancheta tossed up 18 excellent sets for NU while Rwenzmel Taguibolos had four for the four-time defending champions.

Josh Ybanez carried the load for UST with 14 points on 13 attacks and one service ace. Gboy de Vega added 12 points while Trevor Valera had nine.

The Golden Spikers thus finished with a bronze medal in the season.

Game 1 of the finals between NU and FEU is on Sunday, 1 p.m., at the same venue.