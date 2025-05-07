Balangauan, Nailga reign in JPGT Mactan golf tilt

MACTAN ISLAND, Philippines – Tashanah Balangauan made a statement in her ICTSI Junior PGT Championship debut by capturing the girls’ 15-18 division crown with a commanding seven-stroke victory over Crista Miñoza in the kickoff leg of the seven-stage Visayas-Mindanao Series at the Mactan Island Golf Course.

The 15-year-old Cebuana opened her campaign with back-to-back rounds of 73 to build a commanding seven-shot lead, then held her ground with a final-round 78 under overcast skies to clinch the title with a total score of 224.

Balangauan’s dominant performance not only boosted her confidence but also earned her 15 valuable ranking points, significantly enhancing her chances of securing a spot in the North vs. South Elite Junior Finals.

“I’m happy and grateful to win in my first JPGT tournament,” said the St. Benedict Childhood Education Center student. “This experience gave me valuable insights into what I need to improve for my next tournaments.”

The victory, she added, has motivated her to work even harder.

“I struggled with my putting in the final round. To get better, I need to focus on every aspect of my game,” she said. “After the second round, I had a big lead, but I didn’t let my guard down. I stayed focused on my game.”

She also credited rigorous training for her victory and later acknowledged the support of her family, friends, and caddie, Pato.

“Above all, I thank God for the opportunity and for guiding me to become the person I am today,” she added.

Precious Zaragosa claimed runner-up honors with a 77, finishing with a total of 231. Crista Miñoza slipped to third place after carding an 80 for a 233 total. Another local standout, Lois Laine Go, secured fourth place with a 79, ending at 235.

But the spotlight also shone brightly on Mindanao’s formidable campaigners, who flexed their depth and skill across various divisions.

Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga delivered a commanding performance in the boys’ 15-18 division, closing with a clinical two-under-par 66 to dominate Cebuano Nyito Tiongko by 10 strokes.

Nailga assembled a 54-hole total of eight-over 212, highlighted by a second-round 69 that put him in firm control.

After recovering from a mishap on the opening hole, Nailga quickly found his rhythm with back-to-back birdies starting from No. 4. He surged ahead with another birdie on the seventh, then continued to pull away with two more birdies on Nos. 14 and 15.

Not even the heavy downpour late in the round could derail his title run.

Far from dampening spirits, the rain seemed to celebrate alongside Nailga and Balangauan, washing away any lingering doubts and sealing their triumphant march to JPGT glory as no rival could mount a meaningful challenge.

Nailga might have widened his winning margin further if not for a double bogey on the 17th amid the driving rain. Still, he signed off with a pair of 33s.

With a commanding lead, Nailga, 15, wisely kept the ball in play and maintained his focus throughout the tournament.

“I didn’t expect to win. I just played my game and aimed for the score I needed,” said Nailga, who expressed gratitude to the Lord for guiding him through the tournament and to his family for their unwavering support.

Tiongko, who matched Nailga’s opening 77 but fell behind with a second-round 74, closed with a 71 to finish at 222. Zeus Suzara rounded out the top three with a 237 after posting a final-round 75.

Nailga’s poise and consistency solidified Mindanao’s growing reputation in junior golf, joining three other Mindanao champions in the season opener, including Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican and South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo, who split the 11-14 division titles, and Davao’s Ethan Lago (boys’ 7-10).

The impressive four-title haul by Mindanao bets underscored the region’s depth and preparedness, outshining their Visayas counterparts despite the host region’s familiarity with the local course.

Visayas, however, had its share of glory with Denise Mendoza, who earlier dominated the 36-hole girls’ 7-10 category, and Balangauan, ensuring two titles stayed home.

Up by seven over Miñoza after 36 holes, Balangauan surged to leads as many as 12 strokes with a birdie on No. 8. Despite faltering with three bogeys and a double bogey over the next six holes, she never got shaken as Zaragosa, Miñoza and Go couldn’t mount any rally.

Meanwhile, the series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., resumes May 14-16 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, followed by a May 19-21 leg in Bacolod. The Mindanao swing begins June 25-27 at Del Monte Golf Club.

Players must participate in at least three tournaments to qualify for the national finals. The top four competitors in each age-group category will comprise the Vis-Min team, which will compete against the leading performers from the Luzon series, also held as a seven-leg tour, in the season-ending championship on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at The Country Club in Laguna.

For details, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo-Estrada (+639283165678) or Shiela Salvania (+639683114101), or email [email protected].