Frayna eyes World Cup berth, banners Team Philippines in Asian Individual Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Finishing half a point short of claiming a return trip to the FIDE World Cup, the Philippines’ Janelle Mae Frayna gets another chance, albeit with a more difficult route on this one as she leads a seven-strong Philippine team in the Asian Individual Chess Championships unveiling Wednesday night in Al Ain, the United Arab Emirates.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster to date will shoot for one of the two berths to the World Cup set October 31 to November 27 in New Delhi, India in the 105-player field.

Frayna gave it her best in the Zonal Championships in Mongolia last week but finished only fifth and half a point short of snaring that one World Cup berth staked in the event.

The 28-year-old Army personnel from Albay gets a second chance but she, however, admits the field will be tougher since the dreaded Russians are joining the annual event for the first time after they switched from Europe to Asia two years ago.

“We’ll do our best even though it's going to be a very tough field with India, China and even Russia, in the list,” said Frayna, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission for financing their participation in the 10-day meet.

There will be 19 Russians in the open section and 13 in the women’s class, including its top three seeds Leya Garifullina, Velentina Gunina and Olga Girya.

Frayna is seeded 20th.

Joining her were Woman International Masters Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Bernadette Galas and Marie Antoinette San Diego.

A total of 10 slots will be available in the open section, where the country will be represented by GM Daniel Quizon and IMs Pau Bersamina and Jem Garcia.