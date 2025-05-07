^

Sports

Pilipinas Live Shorts launched

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 6:57pm
MANILA, Philippines — Sports streaming app Pilipinas Live just got more fun. 

Pilipinas Live has launched its latest feature, the Pilipinas Live Shorts, which would bring the athletes closer to the fans. 

Aside from the athletes themselves, game highlights as well as behind the scenes will also be viewed right from the app. 

‘’We’re making Pilipinas Live more than just a place to watch live games – we’re turning it into a space where fans and athletes can connect in fun and exciting ways,” Gerard Milan, chief revenue officer at Cignal, said. 

“With Pilipinas Live Shorts, Filipino athletes can share their lives off the court, and fans can now interact with them more than ever,” he added.

Sports personalities such as Vanie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, Pauline Lopez, Harold Alarcon and Deanna Wong are among those already sharing their shorts on the app.

Pilipinas Live, which is globally available, was launched in 2023. 

