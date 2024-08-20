^

UAAP 'home' to rise in 2027

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 11:54am
From left: UAAP executive director Atty. Rene Saguisag, UP Board of Managing Director Atty., Carlo Vistan, Akari legal counsel Atty. Jude Ocampo, Akari CEO Crhistopher Tiu, UAAP legal counsel Atty. Des Ukol, UAAP Season 87 Chairman Atty. Jijil Jimenez, Adamson BMD Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — After more than eight decades of its existence, the UAAP has finally found a home.

Set to rise along E. Rodriguez Avenue in Pasig City, a state-of-the-art facility dubbed “The Home of the UAAP” will be the go-to venue for the country’s premier collegiate league starting Season 90 in 2027.

The 1.8 hectare facility will be made in partnership with Akari Lighting & Technology Corp. in a commitment to provide a space for all indoor events for the UAAP.

Both UAAP and Akari formalized their partnership with a signing of a memorandum of agreement on Tuesday morning.

“The Home of the UAAP is not just for the league itself; it is for the student-athletes who represent the heart and soul of the UAAP. This is their home — a place where they can compete, grow, and thrive,” said UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag.

Apart from the playing area itself, the venue will also feature commercial establishments such as food and beverage options, among others.

Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM of Adamson University, which chairs the negotiating panel of the UAAP, spoke about the aligned goals of both the league and Akari in creating this venture.

“Today's event is the result of a process that began with the UAAP's need and desire for a home, and Akari's vision of leaving a lasting legacy in the sports community. The concept evolved from Akari's desire to collaborate with the UAAP through merchandise licensing, which we launched last season, and has now blossomed into this groundbreaking partnership.” he said.

Akari further emphasized their presence in sports by participating in the venture with the UAAP.

“At Akari, we believe in building legacies that go beyond lighting solutions. This Home of the UAAP project is our way of supporting grassroots sports development, where young student-athletes can grow, excel, and shine on the national stage. I am honored that Akari is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of varsity sports in the Philippines,” said Akari CEO Christopher Tiu.

Construction is set to commence in a few months with a targeted completion timeline of three years.

Aside from the UAAP, the venue will also be made available for lease to other leagues such as the PBA, the PVL, and even rival collegiate NCAA.

