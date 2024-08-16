^

Kingad gets another crack at Moraes in ONE's US card

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 16, 2024 | 3:22pm
Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Danny Kingad is eyeing to go back to title contention as he faces former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes in November.

Kingad and the Brazilian Moraes will face each other in a huge collision course on November 9 at ONE 169: Altanta at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The two will try to get in contention for the ONE flyweight MMA world title currently held by Demetrious Johnson.

The 28-year-old Kingad was defeated by Moraes back in November 2017, via submission in the first round.

This time around, “The King” will try to flip the script.

Since that loss, Kingad won five straight before losing against Johnson. He then got alternating wins in the next four matches, with his last bout being a unanimous decision loss against Yuya Wakamatsu.

He will try to go back to the win column anew.

However, Moraes is a tough nut to crack.

The 36-year-old Brazilian lost his two previous matches against Johnson and is hungry to regain the gold he won against the former UFC champion.

ONE 169 will be headlined by a slugfest between Russia’s Anatoly Malykhin and Senegal’s Oumar Kane for the heavyweight MMA world championship.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai titlist Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also defend his belt against Jacob Smith.

More fights are set to be announced ahead of the event.

